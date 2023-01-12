Auto Expo 2023 | India can become exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation: Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari formally inaugurated the 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's mission for clean energy will help in making India an exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 12.

Speaking on the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Gadkari said, "Today, India is an importer of this energy but with industry innovation, India will be an exporter of Green Hydrogen," adding that the government is glad that automobile industry is "thinking seriously about alternative fuel."

The Union Minister had formally inaugurated the 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 on Thursday. Along with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and officials of several companies including SIAM were present in the programme.

Follow Auto Expo LIVE updates here

During the inaugural speech, Gadkari also added that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and the role of automobile industry is very important. This is the industry which is a growth engine for the Indian economy, he noted. "We can run trains, aircraft, trucks and buses on Green Hydrogen."

In a major boost towards clean energy, the Union Cabinet had on January 4 approved a Rs 19,744 crore incentive plan to promote the manufacturing of green hydrogen in the country in a bid to cut emissions.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission is expected to attract Rs 8 lakh crore of investment in the green hydrogen chain, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had said.

India aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum in the next five years and the incentives would help bring down the cost.

Echoing in lines of Government's ambitious project towards clean energy, Gadkari had earlier tweeted, "In Amrit Kaal, this mission will make India a Global Hub for the production, utilization, and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives."

Carbon-free hydrogen, which can be used as fuel in automobiles and as an energy source in industries such as oil refineries and steel plants, is produced by splitting water. When electricity generated from renewable sources such as the sun is used to split water through electrolysis, green hydrogen is produced. Oxygen is a by-product of such a process.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Auto Expo kickstarted with new launches from Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, MG Motors, Kia Motors, Hyundai and others.

The First day of Auto Expo 2023 concluded with brands betting big on electric vehicles across two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle categories. Maruti Suzuki showcased its concept electric SUV- EV X, while Hyundai has a star-studded show with actor Shah Rukh Khan launching the Ioniq 5 EV at the event. Tata Motors introduced Concept EV cars – Curvv and Avinya.

This 16th edition of the exhibition explores the industry's vision of the most advanced futuristic green technology for a safer, cleaner, greener and connected tomorrow, according to a statement from SIAM, which organises the event.