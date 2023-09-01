August Auto Sales: Check how India's top auto-manufacturers have performed

The auto industry is gearing up to release sales results for August

Here's a look at the performance of some of the leading players in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced that it sold a total of 1,89,082 units in August 2023, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,58,678 units, sales of 5,790 units to other original equipment manufacturers, and exports of 24,614 units. The sales figures for the month indicate a strong demand for Maruti's utility vehicles namely the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara,

Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL. The domestic carmaker's SUV sales grew from 26,932 vehicles in August 2022 to 58,746 vehicles in August 2023.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said via a release that it has recorded its strongest monthly performance yet and sold 22,910 units in August 2023. The company posted a year-on-year growth of 53 percent compared to August 2022. The company sold 14,959 units in August 2022. The domestic sales stood at 20,970 units and the company reported exports of 1,940 units in the month of August 2023.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) in a release said that the company's overall auto sales for August 2023 stood at 70,350 vehicles, registering a growth of 19 percent year-on-year (YoY), including exports. In the Utility Vehicles segment, M&M recorded its highest-ever sale of SUVs at 37,270 units in the domestic market, and overall 38,164 units, including exports. The domestic sales for Mahindra's commercial vehicles stood at 23,613 units.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales slumped 20 percent YoY to 2.85 lakh units in August as its domestic dispatches went down massively. The company’s exports were, however, up by 2 percent in August. Its total domestic sales declined by 20 percent to 2,05,100 units from 2,56,755 units, while exports fell 6 percent YoY to 1,36,548 units from 1,44,840 units.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported sales of 71,435 units in August. Total sales for the month stood at 53,830 units in the domestic market and 17,605 units were exported. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd highlighted the robust demand for the company's SUV cars and their contribution in increasing Hyundai's total sales. “Demand for SUVs in our portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60 percent to our domestic sales in August. EXTER continues to excite customers, with more than 65,000 bookings already received by HMIL so far,” Garg said.

MG Motor

MG Motor India's retail sales figures for the month stood at 4,185 units. This is a year-on-year growth of around 10 percent over the same period last year. The carmaker is said to be gearing up and building further on the current momentum in the festive season.