Learnings from 2008-09, 2013-14 and 2018-19 election cycles: Karnataka matters not for 2023 state or 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Source: ECI, Author’s ResearchNote:(i) Lok Sabha (Winner / SLP) refers to the party winning the maximum number of seats in that particular state.(ii) Red highlights split verdict in that particular state.

The moral of the story is, even if BJP loses Karnataka or any other state election later this year, it can turn the tables and win in these states in Lok Sabha elections when the ticket of PM is on stake. The Modi factor which is 5-10 percent in state elections, was 32 percent in national elections 2019 as per CSDS.

A victory for Congress does not guarantee a sound performance in general elections in the states, as witnessed in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, because of the lack of a PM face which can match PM Modi.

PM and CMs: “Presidential” Effect

A study by Matthew J. Webb and Albert Wijeweera show that across party types, there is a strong and statistically significant correlation in party performance between the two elections held within the eighteen months during the period between 1980 and 2009.

However post 2009, the correlation is weakening. National elections, more so in the Modi era, are being contested Presidential style. In 2019, for 37 percent of voters the PM's face was the most important consideration as per an Axis My India survey.

CSDS didn’t even have “PM candidate” option in its voting consideration question before 2014.

The chatter about the general elections started post the Gujarat election results late last year. Since Lok Sabha elections will be held within a year of the Karnataka state elections, the party which wins gets some momentum. However, that's not sufficient, as the goal post shifts from CM election to PM election.

While Congress (if it wins) would try to create a narrative that the results are a referendum on PM Modi’s performance at the Centre, voters are smart enough to differentiate that it is a referendum on CM Bommai’s administration.

Voters are increasingly voting differently in state and national elections. Hence, the Karnataka results may not significantly impact the outcome of other state elections this year and national elections next year.

Amitabh Tiwari is a former corporate and investment banker-turned political strategist and commentator. Twitter: @politicalbaaba. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.