English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Karnataka elections | Heavy rains leave Bengaluru neighbourhoods flooded; bad weather may play spoilsport on poll day

    Rain and floods are likely to give jitters to both ruling and opposition parties. While the BJP is more likely to face the wrath, many opposition MLAs could also face anti-incumbency due to poor infrastructure.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
    Many areas in South Bengaluru, such as Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar, Giri Nagar, Basavanagudi and Banashankari, witnessed flooding and massive traffic congestion on Monday evening.

    Many areas in South Bengaluru, such as Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar, Giri Nagar, Basavanagudi and Banashankari, witnessed flooding and massive traffic congestion on Monday evening.

    Heavy rains left many neighbourhoods, especially in South Bengaluru, flooded on May 8.

    However, the biggest worry now is whether bad weather could play spoilsport on election day on May 10.


    Many areas in South Bengaluru, such as Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar, Giri Nagar, Basavanagudi and Banashankari, witnessed flooding and massive traffic congestion on Monday evening.

    Related stories

    The meteorological department has predicted the possibility of rain till May 14 due to cyclone 'Mocha'. On Monday, a Met department official said the observatory at Bengaluru City recorded 5.9mm of rain, Kempegowda International Airport recorded 6.4mm, and HAL airport recorded 3.9mm.

    For May 10 (election day), the Met department has issued forecast of a "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers." Heavy rain is likely to give jitters to both ruling and opposition parties. While the BJP is more likely to face the wrath, many opposition MLAs who served as MLAs and ministers in the past could also face anti-incumbency due to poor infrastructure. Heavy rains could also discourage people from coming out to vote. Bengaluru region has 28 assembly constituencies, including 15 BJP MLAs, while Congress has 12 and JD(S) one.


    @BbmpchdTeam ....
    Excellent Bbmp work all the homes are in water ️️️....
    Help or rallies??


    The Election Commission has scheduled polling day on Wednesday to avoid people taking extended holidays and heading out of the city. The voter turnout in Bengaluru during the 2013 and 2018 assembly polls was 62 percent and 57 percent, respectively. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bengaluru's turnout was 54.1 percent— even lower than the 56 percent recorded in 2014.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru flooded #heavy rains #Karnataka Elections 2023 #poll day
    first published: May 8, 2023 08:57 pm