North Korea missile launch: US market stablises; Dow, Nasdaq go green
North Korea fired a missile over Japan on Tuesday, prompting a strong warning from US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
China is saying that North Korea tensions have reached a "tipping point", according to media reports.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that his government will take "full steps" to ensure public safety. Here's the full story.
Here's what we know so far:
> North Korea launched a missile late on Monday.
> The missile flew over Japan's Hokkaido island.
> The missile broke into three pieces before splashing into the Pacific Ocean.
> It feel into the water, 1,180km off the Japanese coast.
> Japanese PM Shinzo Abe called it the "most grave threat ever".
> PM Abe and US President Trump spoke for nearly 40-minutes and decided to call for a special UN Security Council meeting.
> South Korean defense forces staged a live-fire drill, simulating the destruction of North Korea's leadership, to demonstrate its capabilities.
> China, a close ally of North Korea has said that the tensions have reached a "tipping point".
Wallstreet regains some footing as investors buy the initial fall. Major indices like Dow Jones and Nasdaq have erased earlier losses and were in green at time of reporting.
The Dollar index, which measures the dollar against six other major currencies, fell 0.4 percent to 91.8420, around its lowest since January 2015.
Global markets are struck with panic. European markets are at a six month low and major indices like DAX and FTSE are down by over 1.50 percent in today’s trading session.
American markets also opened in red and key indices like S&P 500 and NASDAQ are down over 0.40 percent.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Tuesday, as geopolitical concerns surrounding North Korea and the West were amplified, following news that a missile had passed over Japan.
Post a phone call, Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe say that they are “committed to increasing pressure on North Korea, and doing their utmost to convince the international community to do the same.”
Both the leaders have agreed that “North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat” to countries around the world, as per a White House statement.
US President Donald Trump responds to North Korea's actions and says,''Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world."
He further adds that "all options are on the table" as per CNBC.
Japan and USA have called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council after Monday's North Korean missile launch.
The meeting will take place in New York on Tuesday in New York, according to CNN.
Public television programs in Japan was interrupted with a rare warning screen announcing the missile launch, according to The New York Times.
Here's a picture of two of the F-15K jetfighters that dropped eight MK84 bombs on a simulated target at the Taebaek Pilsung Firing Range in South Korea's northeastern Gangwon province.
