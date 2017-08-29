App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 29, 2017 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

North Korea: Here's the story of missile tests under Kim Jong-un

The young North Korean leader has conducted nearly three times the number of tests conducted by the previous two leaders put together

North Korea: Here's the story of missile tests under Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un

Moneycontrol News

North Korea on Monday fired a missile that flew over Japan, amidst ongoing tension between the two nations.

The missile was launched from the Sunan Air Base near Pyongyang and it crashed into the Pacific Ocean, 1,180km off the Japanese coast.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called it the "most grave threat ever" and said that his country will "collect and analyse details and the government will take full steps to protect Japanese people's lives".

Recently, Japanese ally and the President of United States had warned North Korea of retaliating with "fire and fury" after Pyongyang tested the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Pyongyang replied by threatening to strike US territory of Guam.

Kim Jong-un's missile tests

Since Kim Jong-un took over in 2011, the regime has conducted 87 missile tests.

In July, the Kim regime tested Hwasong-14, an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking parts of mainland US.

In less than six years as the leader, Kim Jong-un has conducted nearly three times the number of tests conducted by the previous two leaders put together.

