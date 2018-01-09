After Canada, close to 100 Gurdwaras in the US ban entry of Indian officials

The Golden Temple Illuminated on the occasion of the 351st birth anniversary of the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singhji in Amritsar (PTI)

Over a hundred Gurdwaras across the US and Canada have now banned Indian officials from entering the Gurudwaras controlled by them. The decision taken on Sunday comes days after similar bans were issued in parts of Canada and the UK.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the announcement banning entry in 96 Gurdwaras in the US was made at New York’s Gurudwara Sikh Cultural Society by a group called American Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (AGPC). The meeting, that was organised to observe the death anniversary of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, who were given death penalty for killing former PM Indira Gandhi also declared that besides officials, RSS and Shiv Sena members too will be barred from entry.

“Total 116 gurdwara management committees had participated in teleconference on Saturday night and 96 of these gurdwaras had confirmed agreement to proposal to bar entry of Indian officials in gurdwaras, along with representatives of RSS and Shiv Sena,” Himmat Singh, a representative of the AGPC was quoted saying in the report.

He further added that the decision will not in any way affect those who want to enter the gurdwaras for worship but is a measure to tackle the unwanted intervention by officials in the management of Gurdwaras. Reportedly, Surjit Singh, US president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), headed by Simranjit Singh Mann, has also come up supporting the resolution.

The action taken by AGPC follows a similar decision that was passed in British Columbia and Alberta provinces of Canada last week when the entry ban was announced at 16 Gurdwaras in the region.

“This initiative was moved forward in western Canada by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar (Surrey, BC) and Gurdwara Dasmesh Culture Centre (Calgary, AB) and a total of 16 Gurdwaras in BC & Alberta agree and support that the sewadars of Gurdwara Sahibs reserve the right to bar access to the stage and entry to officials of the Indian government. This would include, but not be limited to, Indian elected officials, Indian Consular officials, and members of organisations like RSS and Shiv Sena,” claimed the statement issued by the Gurudwaras that added that such restrictions existed even earlier but was not issued formally.

The recent show of hostility against New Delhi by a section of Sikh diaspora is not only a setback to attempts by India to improve its cultural influence but also an indication towards the worrying rise of anti-India elements within the diaspora.