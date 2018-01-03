App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 03, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Committee of gurdwaras in Canada ban entry of Indian officials

The decision to bar the entry of Indian officials was taken during a meeting held last Saturday at the Jot Parkash Gurdwara situated in Brampton, Toronto

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Golden Temple Illuminated on the occasion of the 351st birth anniversary of the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singhji in Amritsar (PTI)
The Golden Temple Illuminated on the occasion of the 351st birth anniversary of the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singhji in Amritsar (PTI)

A group of Sikh Gurdwara management committees in Canada have banned the entry of Indian government officials in Gurdwaras operated by them. The decision taken by office bearers of 14 Gurdwaras in Ontario province is seen as a setback to India’s attempt to reconcile with the Sikh community of the country.

The decision to bar the entry of Indian officials, according to a report in The Indian Express, was taken during a meeting held last Saturday at the Jot Parkash Gurdwara situated in Brampton, Toronto.  “Pursuant to the Trespass to Property Act (1990), the management of these gurdwaras reserves the right to bar entry to officials of the Indian Government, including but not limited to Indian elected officials, Indian consular officials and members of organisations who seek to undermine the Sikh nation and Sikh institutions,” stated a press release by the committee that was quoted in the report.

It also accused that Indian officials were trying to pressure devotees into involving the Indian government into the activities of the gurdwaras. However, the gurdwara authorities behind the ban clarified that officials who are visiting the gurdwaras for religious purpose and paying a personal visit into the gurdwaras will not be barred.

While Giani Gurbachan Singh, Akal Takht Jathedar claimed he had not received any complaints regarding intervention by Indian officials, Amarjit Singh Mann, spokesperson of the concerned gurdwaras said that the law had already prevailed across the gurudwaras in the region like an unwritten rule for a long time.

related news

The step is certain to hurt the Indian attempts to reach out to the Sikh diaspora who have been alienated from New Delhi since the days of Khalistani movement and ‘Operation Blue Star.’ Adding to this the recent rise of pro-Khalistani sentiments could be a worrying sign for New Delhi.

tags #Canada

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.