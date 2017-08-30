App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Aug 30, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sabrina Pasterski: The woman Harvard thinks is the next Einstein

At the age of 14, she constructed her own single engine airplane by herself and flew it across Lake Michigan

Moneycontrol News

Chicago native, 23-year-old Sabrina Gonzalez Pasterski is being compared to geniuses like Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein.

At the age of 14, she constructed her own single engine airplane by herself and flew it across Lake Michigan.

She became the youngest person to ever fly their own plane. She graduated from Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in 2010 and enrolled in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She achieved the highest possible grade point in MIT in three years. Sabrina is working towards her doctorate in the Harvard University, with full academic freedom and no interference from the staff.

She has turned her attention to physics studying black holes and how gravity affects space and time and hence she has been compared with Einstein and Hawking.

Sabrina particularly wants to study ‘quantum gravity’ and is making an attempt to understand the link between gravity within the context of quantum physics.

If Paterski's research proves successful then the discoveries in quantum physics could change the way we understand the universe.

She records all of her work on her website Physics Girl.

In an interview with Marie Claire, she said, “Be optimistic about what you believe you can do. When you are little, you say a lot of things about what you’ll do or be when you’re older- I think it’s important not to lose sight of those dreams.”

tags #science #trends #World News

