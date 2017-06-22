App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Jun 22, 2017 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will Tubelight shine on Friday? How Salman Khan's previous Eid releases have fared at box office

Tubelight is the 10th straight Eid release for a Salman Khan movie.

Will Tubelight shine on Friday? How Salman Khan's previous Eid releases have fared at box office
A scene from the movie Tubelight.

Maryam Farooqui

Moneycontrol News

The actor-director duo of Salman and Kabir Khan are back with their new release Tubelight that will hit the theatres tomorrow just before Eid. Festival holidays are the most lucrative trading periods for films and Salman Khan has again managed to get the Eid slot.

Tubelight is the story about the search of Khan’s character for his brother who is lost in the Indo-Sino war. It is the 10th straight Eid release for a Salman Khan movie.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the box office performance of the other Eid releases of the Dabangg superstar.

Wanted (2009 release)

Bollywood actors Salman Khan (L), Ayesha Takia (C) and director Prabhu Deva pose during a promotional event for their upcoming movie "Wanted" in Mumbai September 16, 2009. The movie is directed by Deva and is scheduled to be released on September 18. Picture taken September 16, 2009. REUTERS

Budget: Rs 52,00,00,000

Box office collections
First Day: Rs 5,10,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 60,24,00,000

India Gross: Rs 83,15,00,000

Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 93,23,00,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 24,96,66,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 52,21,74,000

Dabangg (2010 release)

Dabangg movie poster

Budget: Rs 41,00,00,000

Box office collections
First Day: Rs 14,55,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,41,24,50,000

India Gross: Rs 1,93,37,00,000

Worldwide box office collections

Worldwide Gross: Rs 2,19,27,00,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 78,24,03,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 1,27,61,80,500

Bodyguard (2011 release)

Bodyguard movie poster

Budget: Rs 70,00,00,000

Box office collections
First Day: Rs 21,17,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,44,78,00,000

India Gross: Rs 1,96,21,00,000

Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 2,34,39,00,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 89,91,84,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 1,69,71,84,000

Ek Tha Tiger (2012 release)

Ek Tha Tiger movie poster

Budget: Rs 92,00,00,000

Box office collections
First Day: Rs 30,61,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,86,14,50,000

India Gross: Rs 2,51,15,00,000

Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 3,08,31,50,000
Worldwide First Weekend- Rs 95,22,90,000
Worldwide First Week- Rs 2,04,90,60,000

Kick (2014 release)

Kick movie poster

Budget: Rs 1,40,00,00,000

Box office collections
First Day: Rs 24,97,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 2,11,63,00,000

India Gross: Rs 2,83,52,00,000

Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 3,51,80,00,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 1,25,55,42,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 2,50,41,54,000

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015 release)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan movie poster

Budget: Rs 1,25,00,00,000

Box office collections
First Day: Rs 26,67,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 3,15,49,00,000

India Gross: Rs 4,22,13,00,000

Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 6,03,99,40,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 1,87,24,20,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 3,33,39,00,000

Sultan (2016 release)

A scene from the movie Sultan

Budget: Rs 1,45,00,00,000

Box office collections
First Day: Rs 36,59,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 3,00,67,25,000

India Gross: Rs 4,18,04,00,000

Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 5,81,18,75,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 2,10,50,20,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 3,96,60,61,000

(Source: Box Office India)

tags #Entertainment

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.