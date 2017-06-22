Will Tubelight shine on Friday? How Salman Khan's previous Eid releases have fared at box office

Moneycontrol News

The actor-director duo of Salman and Kabir Khan are back with their new release Tubelight that will hit the theatres tomorrow just before Eid. Festival holidays are the most lucrative trading periods for films and Salman Khan has again managed to get the Eid slot.

Tubelight is the story about the search of Khan’s character for his brother who is lost in the Indo-Sino war. It is the 10th straight Eid release for a Salman Khan movie.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the box office performance of the other Eid releases of the Dabangg superstar.

Wanted (2009 release)

Budget: Rs 52,00,00,000

First Day: Rs 5,10,00,000Total Nett Gross: Rs 60,24,00,000

India Gross: Rs 83,15,00,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 93,23,00,000Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 24,96,66,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 52,21,74,000

Dabangg (2010 release)

Budget: Rs 41,00,00,000

First Day: Rs 14,55,00,000Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,41,24,50,000

India Gross: Rs 1,93,37,00,000

Worldwide box office collections

Worldwide Gross: Rs 2,19,27,00,000Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 78,24,03,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 1,27,61,80,500

Bodyguard (2011 release)

Budget: Rs 70,00,00,000

First Day: Rs 21,17,00,000Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,44,78,00,000

India Gross: Rs 1,96,21,00,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 2,34,39,00,000Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 89,91,84,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 1,69,71,84,000

Ek Tha Tiger (2012 release)

Budget: Rs 92,00,00,000

First Day: Rs 30,61,00,000Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,86,14,50,000

India Gross: Rs 2,51,15,00,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 3,08,31,50,000Worldwide First Weekend- Rs 95,22,90,000Worldwide First Week- Rs 2,04,90,60,000

Kick (2014 release)

Budget: Rs 1,40,00,00,000

First Day: Rs 24,97,00,000Total Nett Gross: Rs 2,11,63,00,000

India Gross: Rs 2,83,52,00,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 3,51,80,00,000Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 1,25,55,42,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 2,50,41,54,000

Budget: Rs 1,25,00,00,000

First Day: Rs 26,67,00,000Total Nett Gross: Rs 3,15,49,00,000

India Gross: Rs 4,22,13,00,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 6,03,99,40,000Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 1,87,24,20,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 3,33,39,00,000

Sultan (2016 release)

Budget: Rs 1,45,00,00,000

First Day: Rs 36,59,00,000Total Nett Gross: Rs 3,00,67,25,000

India Gross: Rs 4,18,04,00,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 5,81,18,75,000Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 2,10,50,20,000

Worldwide First Week: Rs 3,96,60,61,000

(Source: Box Office India)