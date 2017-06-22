Will Tubelight shine on Friday? How Salman Khan's previous Eid releases have fared at box office
Tubelight is the 10th straight Eid release for a Salman Khan movie.
Maryam Farooqui
Moneycontrol News
The actor-director duo of Salman and Kabir Khan are back with their new release Tubelight that will hit the theatres tomorrow just before Eid. Festival holidays are the most lucrative trading periods for films and Salman Khan has again managed to get the Eid slot.
Tubelight is the story about the search of Khan’s character for his brother who is lost in the Indo-Sino war. It is the 10th straight Eid release for a Salman Khan movie.
Moneycontrol takes a look at the box office performance of the other Eid releases of the Dabangg superstar.
Wanted (2009 release)
Budget: Rs 52,00,00,000Box office collections
First Day: Rs 5,10,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 60,24,00,000
India Gross: Rs 83,15,00,000Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 93,23,00,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 24,96,66,000
Worldwide First Week: Rs 52,21,74,000
Dabangg (2010 release)
Budget: Rs 41,00,00,000Box office collections
First Day: Rs 14,55,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,41,24,50,000
India Gross: Rs 1,93,37,00,000
Worldwide box office collectionsWorldwide Gross: Rs 2,19,27,00,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 78,24,03,000
Worldwide First Week: Rs 1,27,61,80,500
Bodyguard (2011 release)
Budget: Rs 70,00,00,000Box office collections
First Day: Rs 21,17,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,44,78,00,000
India Gross: Rs 1,96,21,00,000Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 2,34,39,00,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 89,91,84,000
Worldwide First Week: Rs 1,69,71,84,000
Ek Tha Tiger (2012 release)
Budget: Rs 92,00,00,000Box office collections
First Day: Rs 30,61,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,86,14,50,000
India Gross: Rs 2,51,15,00,000Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 3,08,31,50,000
Worldwide First Weekend- Rs 95,22,90,000
Worldwide First Week- Rs 2,04,90,60,000
Kick (2014 release)
Budget: Rs 1,40,00,00,000Box office collections
First Day: Rs 24,97,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 2,11,63,00,000
India Gross: Rs 2,83,52,00,000Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 3,51,80,00,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 1,25,55,42,000
Worldwide First Week: Rs 2,50,41,54,000Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015 release)
Budget: Rs 1,25,00,00,000Box office collections
First Day: Rs 26,67,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 3,15,49,00,000
India Gross: Rs 4,22,13,00,000Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 6,03,99,40,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 1,87,24,20,000
Worldwide First Week: Rs 3,33,39,00,000
Sultan (2016 release)
Budget: Rs 1,45,00,00,000Box office collections
First Day: Rs 36,59,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 3,00,67,25,000
India Gross: Rs 4,18,04,00,000Worldwide box office collections
Worldwide Gross: Rs 5,81,18,75,000
Worldwide First Weekend: Rs 2,10,50,20,000
Worldwide First Week: Rs 3,96,60,61,000(Source: Box Office India)