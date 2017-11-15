Here's a look at the recent mishaps on flights

Indian airlines have been in news recently over a number of incidents. Here's a roundup of the mishaps since October:

Jet Airways Hijack Scare

A hijack threatening note was found in the washroom of a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight on October 30. The note said, “Flight must not land, flight will be flown to PoK. If you put landing gear, you will hear people dying.” The flight crew immediately followed protocol and made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch interrogated all the passengers and later concluded that the hijack scare was a hoax. The accused, Birju Kishore Salla, confessed and is believed to be a habitual offender.

IndiGo manhandling passenger



#WATCH: IndiGo staff manhandle a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/v2ola0YzqC

— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

An IndiGo flyer Rajeev Katiyal, catching his flight from New Delhi on October 15, was stopped from entering the bus to the airport by two airline staffers. When the flyer was stopped, things got out of control and the two staffers manhandled the flyer . A video which showed this incident went viral on social media. As a result, the staffers - including the one who shot the video - were sacked by the airlines. IndiGo president and whole-time director also apologised for the incident.

Jet Airways Hijack Scare 2.0

On November 13, a Kochi-Mumbai Jet Airways flight was delayed by two hours as a passenger, Clince Varghese, told a flight staffer that he will hijack the plane with a 'happy bomb'. The passenger was later detained for the open threat. However, other reports state different reasons for detaining the flyer. According to the New Indian Express, the flyer took a video of the Kochi airport in which he said that the plane he was taking was hijacked by a 'happy bomb'. Nevertheless, the outcome was delay in flight and the flyer being detained.

Laptop catches fire in IndiGo flight

A Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru IndiGo flight on November 11, witnessed a laptop burn. The crew first smelt something burning and realised that it was coming from one of the bags. The bag carried a laptop. The laptop had minor sparks, which the crew immediately took care of by extinguishing the fire and then, the passengers were made to change seats. The flight was landed normally. Recently, there have been reports that laptops may not be allowed in check-in luggage. The reason cited was that these types of equipment - mobiles and laptops - may catch fire. If any such incident happens in the luggage storage, the flight can catch fire mid-air. On the other hand, if these electronic items are in the Cabin, the crew has been trained to take care of such situations and can immediately take action.

The mishaps, though unforeseen, have affected flyers and the brand image of the airlines.