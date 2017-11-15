App
Nov 13, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Happy bomb' hijack threat causes Jet Airways flight delay

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways Flight from Cochin was delayed today by about two hours after a passenger made a hijack threat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways Flight from Cochin was delayed today by about two hours after a passenger made a hijack threat.

According to Times Now, Clince Varghese, a passenger,  told a flight staff member at the time of boarding that he will hijack the plane with a "happy bomb." While the report said CISF detained two passengers, some reports stated only one passenger, who made the threat, has been detained.

The threat caused Jet Airways to delay the the flight by 2 hours until they were sure that it will be safe to take off.

"Jet Airways flight 9W 825 Cochin - Mumbai was rescheduled to depart Cochin at 14O2 hrs., with a delay of 2 hours on account of a security-related matter. The airline has informed the relevant authority of the same for further necessary action and has offered full cooperation as required," Jet Airways said in a statement.

This is the second time in two months that a Jet Airways flight faced a hijack scare. In October, a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight had to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad because of an anonymous hijack threat note.

