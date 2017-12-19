App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Gujarat Election Constituency-wise Results 2017

Elections in India have time and again surprised us at the very last moment. Counting in Gujarat has ended with BJP bagging 99 seats while Congress has won 77.

highlights

  • Dec 19, 05:43 PM (IST)

    BJP Wins In Gujarat - But It's Far From Convincing 

  • Dec 18, 10:40 PM (IST)

    Final Tally of Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017

    Candidate Party Constituency 
         
    JADEJA PRADHYUMANSINH MAHIPATSINH Congress Abdasa
         
    SEEMABEN AKSHAYKUMAR MOHILE BJP Akota
         
    PATEL HASMUKHBHAI SOMABHAI ( H. S. PATEL ) BJP Amraiwadi
         
    PARESH DHANANI Congress Amreli
         
    KANTIBHAI SODHAPARMAR (BHAGAT) Congress Anand
         
    AHIR VASANBHAI GOPALBHAI BJP Anjar
         
    AMIT CHAVDA Congress Anklav
         
    ISHWARSINH THAKORBHAI PATEL BJP Ankleshwar
         
    PARMAR PRADIPBHAI KHANABHAI  BJP Asarwa
         
    AJITSINH PARVATSINH CHAUHAN  Congress Balasinor
         
    PATEL HIMMATSINH PRAHLADSINH Congress Bapunagar
         
    ISHWARBHAI (ANIL) RAMANBHAI PARMAR  BJP Bardoli
         
    ZALA DHAVALSINH NARENDRASINH  Congress Bayad
         
    THAKOR BHARATJI SONAJI Congress Becharaji
         
    PATEL DUSHYANTBHAI RAJNEEKANT BJP Bharuch
         
    DAVE VIBHAVARI BJP Bhavnagar East
         
    PARSOTTAMBHAI ODHAVJIBHAI SOLANKI BJP Bhavnagar Rural
         
    JITENDRABHAI SAVAJIBHAI VAGHANI (JITU VAGHANI) BJP Bhavnagar West
         
    DR. ANIL JOSHIYARA  Congress Bhiloda
         
    ACHARYA DR.NIMABEN BHAVESHBHAI BJP Bhuj
         
    PARMAR RAJENDRASINH DHIRSINH  Congress Borsad
         
    SAURABH PATEL (DALAL) BJP Botad
         
    DILIPKUMAR VIRAJI THAKOR BJP Chanasma
         
    MOHANSINH CHHOTUBHAI RATHAVA Congress Chhota Udaipur
         
    PATEL ZANKHANA HITESHKUMAR  BJP Choryasi
         
    MAKWANA RUTVIKBHAI LAVJIBHAI Congress Chotila
         
    MEHTA SHAILESHBHAI KANAIYALAL (SHAILESH SOTTA) BJP Dabhoi
         
    CHAUHAN BALRAJSINH KALYANSINH  BJP Dahegam
         
    PANADA VAJESINGBHAI PARSINGBHAI Congress Dahod
         
    GAVIT MANGALBHAI GANGAJIBHAI  Congress Dangs
         
    PARMAR SHAILESH MANHARBHAI Congress Danilimda
         
    KANTIBHAI KALABHAI KHARADI Congress Danta
         
    SHAIKH GYASUDDIN HABIBUDDEEN Congress Dariapur
         
    SOLANKI NAUSHADJI BHALAJIBHAI Congress Dasada
         
    BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL BJP Daskroi
         
    VASAVA MAHESHBHAI CHHOTUBHAI Bhartiya Tribal Party  Dediapada
         
    PANDYA SHASHIKANT MAHOBATRAM  BJP Deesa
         
    BHURIYA SHIVABHAI AMRABHAI Congress Deodar
         
    KHABAD BACHUBHAI MAGANBHAI BJP Devgadhbaria
         
    GOHIL RAJESHKUMAR HARJIBHAI  Congress Dhandhuka
         
    PATEL NATHABHAI HEGOLABHAI Congress Dhanera
         
    ARVIND CHHOTUBHAI PATEL BJP Dharampur
         
    J V KAKADIYA Congress Dhari
         
    BHUPENDRASINH MANUBHA CHUDASAMA BJP Dholka
         
    LALIT VASOYA Congress Dhoraji
         
    PARSOTAM UKABHAI SABARIYA Congress Dhrangadhra
         
    PABUBHA VIRAMBHA MANEK BJP Dwarka
         
    SHAH RAKESHBHAI JASVANTLAL (RAKESH SHAH) BJP Ellisbridge
         
    KATARA RAMESHBHAI BHURABHAI BJP Fatepura
         
    MARU PRAVINBHAI TIDABHAI Congress Gadhada
         
    PATEL NARESHBHAI MAGANBHAI BJP Gandevi
         
    MAHESHWARI MALTI KISHOR BJP Gandhidham
         
    DR. C. J. CHAVDA Congress Gandhinagar North
         
    BARIYA CHANDRIKABEN CHHAGANBHAI Congress Garbada
         
    NAKRANI KESHUBHAI HIRJIBHAI BJP Gariadhar
         
    PATEL BHUPENDRABHAI RAJNIKANT BJP Ghatlodia
         
    C. K. RAULJI BJP Godhra
         
    JADEJA GEETABA JAYRAJSINH BJP Gondal
         
    JAYDRATHSINHJI PARMAR BJP Halol
         
    RAJENDRASINH RANJITSINH CHAVDA(RAJUBHAI CHAVDA) BJP Himatnagar
         
    KANODIYA HITU BJP Idar
         
    R.C. PATEL BJP Jalalpore
         
    IMRAN YUSUFBHAI KHEDAWALA Congress Jamalpur - Khadia
         
    SANJAYBHAI JESANGBHAI SOLANKI Congress Jambusar
         
    KALARIYA CHIRAGBHAI RAMESHBHAI Congress Jamjodhpur
         
    JADEJA DHARMENDRASINH MERUBHA (HAKUBHA) BJP Jamnagar North
         
    DHARAVIYA VALLABHBHAI VELJIBHAI Congress Jamnagar Rural
         
    RANCHHODBHAI CHANABHAI FALDU (R.C.FALDU) BJP Jamnagar South
         
    BAVALIYA KUNVARJIBHAI MOHANBHAI Congress Jasdan
         
    RADADIYA JAYESHBHAI VITTHALBHAI BJP Jetpur
         
    RATHVA SUKHRAMBHAI HARIYABHAI Congress Jetpur (ST)
         
    VASAVA CHHOTUBHAI AMARSINH Bhartiya Tribal Party Jhagadia
         
    KATARA BHAVESHBHAI BABUBHAI Congress Jhalod
         
    JOSHI BHIKHABHAI GALABHAI Congress Junagadh
         
    KARSHANBHAI PUNJABHAI SOLANKI BJP  Kadi
         
    MUSADIYA PRAVINBHAI NARASHIBHAI Congress Kalavad S.C.
         
    CHAUHAN SUMANBEN PRAVINSINH BJP Kalol (ST)
         
    BALDEVJI CHANDUJI THAKOR Congress Kalol
         
    V.D.ZALAVADIYA BJP Kamrej
         
    KIRTISINH PRABHATSINH VAGHELA BJP Kankrej
         
    DABHI KALABHAI RAIJIBHAI Congress Kapadvanj
         
    CHAUDHARI JITUBHAI HARJIBHAI Congress Kaprada
         
    GHOGHARI PRAVINBHAI MANJIBHAI BJP Karanj
         
    AKSHAY KUMAR ISWARBHAI PATEL Congress Karjan
         
    VINODBHAI AMARSHIBHAI MORADIYA (VINUBHAI NINGALA) BJP Katargam
         
    DEVABHAI PUNJABHAI MALAM BJP Keshod
         
    AHIR VIKRAMBHAI ARJANBHAI MADAM Congress Khambhalia
         
    MAHESHKUMAR KANAIYALAL RAVAL (MAYUR RAVAL) BJP Khambhat
         
    KOTWAL ASHVINBHAI LAXMANBHAI Congress Khedbrahma
         
    DABHI BHARATSINHJI SHANKARJI BJP Kheralu
         
    MOHANLAL MALABHAI VALA Congress Kodinar
         
    JADEJA KANDHALBHAI SARMANBHAI NCP Kutiyana
         
    VIRAJIBHAI THUMMAR Congress Lathi
         
    PATIL SANGITABEN RAJENDRABHAI BJP Limbayat
         
    KOLIPATEL SOMABHAI GANDALAL Congress Limbdi
         
    BHABHOR SHAILESHBHAI SUMANBHAI BJP Limkheda
         
    RATHOD RATANSINH MAGANSINH Independent Lunawada
         
    PATEL NITINBHAI RATILAL BJP Mahesana
         
    INDRAJITSINH NATVARSINH PARMAR Congress Mahudha
         
    DHODIYA MOHANBHAI DHANJIBHAI BJP Mahuva (ST)
         
    MAKWANA RAGHAVBHAI CHONDABHAI BJP Mahuva
         
    HARSH RAMESHKUMAR SANGHAVI BJP Majura
         
    CHAVDA JAWAHARBHAI PETHALJIBHAI Congress Manavadar
         
    CHAUDHARI ANANDBHAI MOHANBHAI Congress Mandvi (ST)
         
    JADEJA VIRENDRASINH BAHADURSINH BJP Mandvi
         
    VAJA BABUBHAI KALABHAI Congress Mangrol
         
    VASAVA GANPATSINH VESTABHAI BJP Mangrol (ST)
         
    PATEL SURESHBHAI DHANJIBHAI (SURESH PATEL) BJP Maninagar
         
    YOGESH PATEL BJP Manjalpur
         
    PATEL SURESHKUMAR CHATURDAS Congress Mansa
         
    KESARISINH JESANGBHAI SOLANKI BJP Matar
         
    CHAUHAN ARJUNSINH UDESINH BJP Mehmedabad
         
    THAKOR RAJENDRASINH SHIVSINH Congress  Modasa
         
    BRIJESH MERJA Congress Morbi
         
    KHANT BHUPENDRASINH VECHATBHAI Independent Morva Hadaf
         
    DESAI PANKAJBHAI VINUBHAI(GOTIYO) BJP Nadiad
         
    VASAVA PREMSINHBHAI DEVJIBHAI Congress Nandod
         
    KAUSHIKBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (KAUSHIK PATEL) BJP Naranpura
         
    THAWANI BALRAM KHUBCHAND BJP Naroda
         
    PIYUSHBHAI DINKERBHAI DESAI BJP Navsari
         
    JAGDISH PANCHAL BJP Nikol
         
    SUNILBHAI RATANJIBHAI GAMIT Congress  Nizar
         
    PATEL MUKESHBHAI ZINABHAI BJP Olpad
         
    THAKOR JASHPALSINH MAHENDRASINH (PADHIYAR) Congress Padra
         
    PATEL MAHESHKUMAR AMRUTLAL Congress  Palanpur
         
    BARAIYA BHIKHABHAI RAVAJIBHAI BJP  Palitana
         
    DESAI KANUBHAI MOHANLAL BJP Pardi
         
    KIRITKUMAR CHIMANLAL PATEL Congress Patan
         
    NIRANJAN PATEL Congress Petlad
         
    BABUBHAI BHIMABHAI BOKHIRIYA BJP Porbandar
         
    PARMAR GAJENDRASINH UDESINH BJP Prantij
         
    ALPESH KHODAJI THAKOR Congress Radhanpur
         
    ARVIND RAIYANI BJP Rajkot East
         
    LAKHABHAI SAGATHIYA BJP Rajkot Rural
         
    GOVINDBHAI PATEL BJP Rajkot South
         
    VIJAY RUPANI BJP Rajkot West
         
    DER AMARISHBHAI JIVABHAI Congress Rajula
         
    RAJENDRA TRIVEDI "RAJUBHAI VAKIL" BJP Raopura
         
    AARETHIYA SANTOKBEN BHACHUBHAI Congress Rapar
         
    ARVIDKUMAR GANDABHAI PATEL (DALAL) BJP Sabarmati
         
    KANUBHAI KARAMSHIBHAI PATEL BJP Sanand
         
    ABHESINH MOTIBHAI TADVI BJP Sankheda
         
    DINDOR KUBERBHAI MANSUKHBHAI BJP Santrampur
         
    PRATAP DUDHAT Congress Savarkundla
         
    INAMDAR KETANBHAI MAHENDRABHAI BJP Savli
         
    JITENDRA RATILAL SUKHADIA (JITUBHAI) BJP Sayajigunj
         
    AHIR(BHARWAD) JETHABHAI GHELABHAI BJP Shehra
         
    THAKOR CHANDANJII TALAJI Congress Sidhpur
         
    PUNAMBHAI MADHABHAI PARMAR Congress Sojitra
         
    CHUDASAMA VIMALBHAI KANABHAI Congress Somnath
         
    ARVIND SHANTILAL RANA BJP Surat East
         
    BALAR KANTIBHAI HIMMATBHAI BJP Surat North
         
    PURNESH MODI BJP Surat West
         
    KANUBHAI MATHURAMBHAI BARAIYA Congress Talaja
         
    AHIR BHAGABHAI DHANABHAI BARAD Congress TALALA
         
    KAGATHARA LALITBHAI Congress Tankara
         
    KAKADIYA VALLABHBHAI GOBARBHAI BJP Thakkarbapa Nagar
         
    PATEL PARBATBHAI SAVABHAI BJP Tharad
         
    KANTIBHAI SHABHAIBHAI PARMAR Congress Thasra
         
    PATEL VIVEK NAROTTAMBHAI BJP Udhna
         
    PATKAR RAMANLAL NANUBHAI BJP Umbergaon
         
    GOVINDBHAI RAIJIBHAI PARMAR BJP Umreth
         
    VANSH PUNJABHAI BHIMABHAI Congress Una
         
    DR. ASHA PATEL Congress Unjha
         
    JIGNESHKUMAR NATVARLAL MEVANI Independent Vadgam
         
    MANISHA VAKIL BJP Vadodara 
         
    SHRIVASTAV MADHUBHAI BABUBHAI BJP Vaghodia
         
    ARUNSINH AJITSINH RANA BJP Vagra
         
    BHARATBHAI KIKUBHAI PATEL BJP Valsad
         
    ANANTKUMAR HASMUKHBHAI PATEL Congress Vansda
         
    KISHOR KANANI (KUMAR) BJP Varachha Road
         
    PRADIPSINH BHAGVATSINH JADEJA BJP Vatva
         
    THAKOR GENIBEN NAGAJI Congress Vav
         
    CHAUHAN KISHOR BABULAL BJP Vejalpur
         
    PATEL RAMANBHAI DHULABHAI BJP Vijapur
         
    BHARWAD LAKHABHAI BHIKHABHAI Congress Viramgam
         
    RIBADIYA HARSHADKUMAR MADHAVAJIBHAI Congress Visnagar
         
    PATEL RUSHIKESH GANESHBHAI BJP Visnagar
         
    GAMIT PUNABHAI DHEDABHAI Congress Vyara
         
    DHANJIBHAI PATEL (MAKSON) BJP Wadhwan
         
    PIRZADA MAHAMADJAVID ABDULMUTALIB Congress Wankaner

    Source: Election Commission of India

  • Dec 18, 10:37 PM (IST)

    Partywise Vote Share In Gujarat

    Partywise Vote Share In Gujarat
  • Dec 18, 08:34 PM (IST)

    After Gujarat And Himachal Win - The Lotus Blooms Brighter Than Ever

  • Dec 19, 05:47 PM (IST)

    Assembly Election Results 2017 - A Look At The Key Numbers 

  • Dec 18, 10:44 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our election coverage. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)

    I bow down before the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they chose the path of development. The nation has rallied in support of demonetisation and GST, says PM Modi.

  • Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)

    The results in Himachal Pradesh show that people will reject parties lacking development agenda and are embroiled in all wrong acts. Today, when a government comes after five years is hailed as a miracle. Gujarat is an exception in terms of anti-incumbency. It has supported BJP and its allies since 1990s, says PM Modi.

  • Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)

    BJP has defeated anti-incumbency in Gujarat with another term, says Modi. The Gujarat victory brings happiness for me personally, he adds. He lauds the state leadership since he left the Gujarat CM's post 2-3 years ago for duties at the Centre.

  • Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh election results show there's no place for corruption: PM Modi

  • Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Victory shows entire India is joining BJP's vikas yatra, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)

    With the BJP looking set to win Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may become "more dictatorial", fears CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. The Left leader said he now expected the BJP to pursue the "Hindutva policies" more vigorously. "Narendra Modi may become more dictatorial. It is not a positive sign for Indian democracy," Reddy told PTI.

  • Dec 18, 05:09 PM (IST)

    Partywise Vote Share in Gujarat @ 5 pm | Source: Election Commission of India

    Partywise Vote Share in Gujarat @ 5 pm | Source: Election Commission of India
  • Dec 18, 05:06 PM (IST)

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: “I congratulate Gujarat voters for their very balanced verdict at this hour. It is a temporary and face-saving win, but it shows a moral defeat for the BJP. Gujarat voted against atrocities, anxiety and injustice caused to the common people. Gujarat belled the cat for 2019.” 

  • Dec 18, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah, who finally addresses the question of why his Mission 150 wasn’t a success: “I did not know the Congress campaign would stoop to such a low level,” he says. “We were on the receiving end of an extremely bad campaign... look at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement about the Prime Minister.”

    The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet at around 6pm, where they will discuss whether Vijay Rupani will retain the chief ministership among other issues.

    Asked about allegations of EVM tampering, Shah testily tells a reporter to ask the Congress what happened in Punjab in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

  • Dec 18, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah cites the BJP's victory in the business hub of Surat to highlight the fact that the government's demonetisation gamble worked.

    Amit Shah scathingly attacks the Congress, accusing the Opposition party of reducing the discourse to new lows during the campaign.

  • Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Solutions to Gujarat's issues are yet to be seen and the Congress will keep fighting for them, Surjewala adds.

  • Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Shah says the results augur well for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and hopes the BJP will get a huge mandate in those polls.

  • Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Congress' Surjewala attempts to drive home the point of a "moral victory" for Congress. Earlier, party leader Ashok Gehlot had said that the BJP in home state of PM Modi and Amit Shah was struggling to cross even the 100-seat mark.

  • Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)

    According to the Election Commission website, the Congress and its allies have won 84 seats so far in Gujarat. This proves that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has strung the BJP at the 99-seat mark: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

  • Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)

    This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation, says Amit Shah. In a reference to the tie-up with caste leaders, Shah says the Congress 'outsourced' the election and lost.

  • Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)

    The BJP still doesn't have any answer to allegations against Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, inflation, among others, says Gehlot.

  • Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)

    The campaign under the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi has led to a moral victory for our party in Gujarat: Gehlot

  • Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)

    The Congress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi's campaign reminded us of Indira Gandhi, says Ashok Gehlot

  • Dec 18, 05:01 PM (IST)

    BJP President Amit Shah says the BJP is elated to emerge victorious in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Shah thanks the party workers for their role in retaining Gujarat and wresting Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.

  • Dec 18, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot, the Congress' in-charge for Gujarat, is addressing the media. He says the party fought unitedly and claims the BJP used diversionary tactics to win the election.

