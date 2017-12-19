Gujarat Election Constituency-wise Results 2017

Amit Shah, who finally addresses the question of why his Mission 150 wasn’t a success: “I did not know the Congress campaign would stoop to such a low level,” he says. “We were on the receiving end of an extremely bad campaign... look at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement about the Prime Minister.”

The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet at around 6pm, where they will discuss whether Vijay Rupani will retain the chief ministership among other issues.

Asked about allegations of EVM tampering, Shah testily tells a reporter to ask the Congress what happened in Punjab in the Assembly elections earlier this year.