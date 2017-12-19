Gujarat Election Constituency-wise Results 2017

I bow down before the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they chose the path of development. The nation has rallied in support of demonetisation and GST, says PM Modi.
Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)
The results in Himachal Pradesh show that people will reject parties lacking development agenda and are embroiled in all wrong acts. Today, when a government comes after five years is hailed as a miracle. Gujarat is an exception in terms of anti-incumbency. It has supported BJP and its allies since 1990s, says PM Modi.
Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)
BJP has defeated anti-incumbency in Gujarat with another term, says Modi. The Gujarat victory brings happiness for me personally, he adds. He lauds the state leadership since he left the Gujarat CM's post 2-3 years ago for duties at the Centre.
Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh election results show there's no place for corruption: PM Modi
Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)
Victory shows entire India is joining BJP's vikas yatra, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)
With the BJP looking set to win Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may become "more dictatorial", fears CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. The Left leader said he now expected the BJP to pursue the "Hindutva policies" more vigorously. "Narendra Modi may become more dictatorial. It is not a positive sign for Indian democracy," Reddy told PTI.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: “I congratulate Gujarat voters for their very balanced verdict at this hour. It is a temporary and face-saving win, but it shows a moral defeat for the BJP. Gujarat voted against atrocities, anxiety and injustice caused to the common people. Gujarat belled the cat for 2019.”
Dec 18, 05:05 PM (IST)
Amit Shah, who finally addresses the question of why his Mission 150 wasn’t a success: “I did not know the Congress campaign would stoop to such a low level,” he says. “We were on the receiving end of an extremely bad campaign... look at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement about the Prime Minister.”
The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet at around 6pm, where they will discuss whether Vijay Rupani will retain the chief ministership among other issues.
Asked about allegations of EVM tampering, Shah testily tells a reporter to ask the Congress what happened in Punjab in the Assembly elections earlier this year.
Dec 18, 05:05 PM (IST)
Amit Shah cites the BJP's victory in the business hub of Surat to highlight the fact that the government's demonetisation gamble worked.
Amit Shah scathingly attacks the Congress, accusing the Opposition party of reducing the discourse to new lows during the campaign.
Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)
Solutions to Gujarat's issues are yet to be seen and the Congress will keep fighting for them, Surjewala adds.
Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)
Shah says the results augur well for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and hopes the BJP will get a huge mandate in those polls.
Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)
Congress' Surjewala attempts to drive home the point of a "moral victory" for Congress. Earlier, party leader Ashok Gehlot had said that the BJP in home state of PM Modi and Amit Shah was struggling to cross even the 100-seat mark.
Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)
According to the Election Commission website, the Congress and its allies have won 84 seats so far in Gujarat. This proves that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has strung the BJP at the 99-seat mark: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)
This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation, says Amit Shah. In a reference to the tie-up with caste leaders, Shah says the Congress 'outsourced' the election and lost.
Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)
The BJP still doesn't have any answer to allegations against Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, inflation, among others, says Gehlot.
Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)
The campaign under the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi has led to a moral victory for our party in Gujarat: Gehlot
Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)
The Congress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi's campaign reminded us of Indira Gandhi, says Ashok Gehlot
Dec 18, 05:01 PM (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah says the BJP is elated to emerge victorious in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Shah thanks the party workers for their role in retaining Gujarat and wresting Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.
Dec 18, 05:01 PM (IST)
Ashok Gehlot, the Congress' in-charge for Gujarat, is addressing the media. He says the party fought unitedly and claims the BJP used diversionary tactics to win the election.
highlights
Final Tally of Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017
Source: Election Commission of India
BJP Wins In Gujarat - But It's Far From Convincing
Final Tally of Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017
Source: Election Commission of India
Partywise Vote Share In Gujarat
After Gujarat And Himachal Win - The Lotus Blooms Brighter Than Ever
Click here for full coverage and analysis on the Assembly election results
Assembly Election Results 2017 - A Look At The Key Numbers
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our election coverage. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Gujarat, Himachal Election Results - Here are the best political pictures of the day
Here's a glimpse of the political pictures of the day
Demonetisation, GST fail to stop BJP from making it 5 in a row
Surat, which is home to one of Gujarat's largest trading communities, saw the BJP leading in 15 out of the 16 constituencies in the city.
Gujarat elections: No stopping Modi wave, BJP rides again on back of its talisman
Keeping the PM as its main face and leading light, the saffron brigade harped on the idea of having the same government at the Centre and the state for the sake of Gujarat's prosperity.
I bow down before the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they chose the path of development. The nation has rallied in support of demonetisation and GST, says PM Modi.
The results in Himachal Pradesh show that people will reject parties lacking development agenda and are embroiled in all wrong acts. Today, when a government comes after five years is hailed as a miracle. Gujarat is an exception in terms of anti-incumbency. It has supported BJP and its allies since 1990s, says PM Modi.
BJP has defeated anti-incumbency in Gujarat with another term, says Modi. The Gujarat victory brings happiness for me personally, he adds. He lauds the state leadership since he left the Gujarat CM's post 2-3 years ago for duties at the Centre.
Himachal Pradesh election results show there's no place for corruption: PM Modi
Victory shows entire India is joining BJP's vikas yatra, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With the BJP looking set to win Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may become "more dictatorial", fears CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. The Left leader said he now expected the BJP to pursue the "Hindutva policies" more vigorously. "Narendra Modi may become more dictatorial. It is not a positive sign for Indian democracy," Reddy told PTI.
Partywise Vote Share in Gujarat @ 5 pm | Source: Election Commission of India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: “I congratulate Gujarat voters for their very balanced verdict at this hour. It is a temporary and face-saving win, but it shows a moral defeat for the BJP. Gujarat voted against atrocities, anxiety and injustice caused to the common people. Gujarat belled the cat for 2019.”
Amit Shah, who finally addresses the question of why his Mission 150 wasn’t a success: “I did not know the Congress campaign would stoop to such a low level,” he says. “We were on the receiving end of an extremely bad campaign... look at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement about the Prime Minister.”
The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet at around 6pm, where they will discuss whether Vijay Rupani will retain the chief ministership among other issues.
Asked about allegations of EVM tampering, Shah testily tells a reporter to ask the Congress what happened in Punjab in the Assembly elections earlier this year.
Amit Shah cites the BJP's victory in the business hub of Surat to highlight the fact that the government's demonetisation gamble worked.
Amit Shah scathingly attacks the Congress, accusing the Opposition party of reducing the discourse to new lows during the campaign.
Solutions to Gujarat's issues are yet to be seen and the Congress will keep fighting for them, Surjewala adds.
Shah says the results augur well for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and hopes the BJP will get a huge mandate in those polls.
Congress' Surjewala attempts to drive home the point of a "moral victory" for Congress. Earlier, party leader Ashok Gehlot had said that the BJP in home state of PM Modi and Amit Shah was struggling to cross even the 100-seat mark.
According to the Election Commission website, the Congress and its allies have won 84 seats so far in Gujarat. This proves that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has strung the BJP at the 99-seat mark: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation, says Amit Shah. In a reference to the tie-up with caste leaders, Shah says the Congress 'outsourced' the election and lost.
The BJP still doesn't have any answer to allegations against Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, inflation, among others, says Gehlot.
The campaign under the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi has led to a moral victory for our party in Gujarat: Gehlot
The Congress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi's campaign reminded us of Indira Gandhi, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP President Amit Shah says the BJP is elated to emerge victorious in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Shah thanks the party workers for their role in retaining Gujarat and wresting Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.
Ashok Gehlot, the Congress' in-charge for Gujarat, is addressing the media. He says the party fought unitedly and claims the BJP used diversionary tactics to win the election.