App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 26, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar: An offer that Nandan Nilekani couldn't refuse

It was the mega identification project that had prompted Nilekani to leave Infosys after 28 years in 2009 to try his hand at bureaucracy.

Aadhaar: An offer that Nandan Nilekani couldn't refuse

Moneycontrol News

Nandan Nilekani is back at Infosys, returning to the company he co-founded as the software major looks to tide over a leadership crisis.

In his first press interaction since his return, Nilekani said his experience with the Aadhaar project would hold him in good stead in his mission to revive Infosys.

In fact, it was the mega identification project that had prompted Nilekani to leave Infosys after 28 years in 2009 to try his hand at bureaucracy.

Nilekani was initially offered a role in the Planning Commission by the UPA government. He pitched for a job in the education ministry, which was politely refused.

He was then appointed as the Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a cabinet-ranking position attached to the Planning Commission.

As the head of one of the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) most passionate initiatives, Nilekani's work was cut out for him.

He was responsible for implementing what was envisioned to be a multipurpose national identity card or simply, a Unique Identity Card (UID, for the people of India that would be part of the world's largest biometric identification programme.

Nilekani would commute between Delhi, where he worked and Bengaluru, where his family lived, every week. Soon, he realised the potential of the project he had undertaken. He was creating a system that would connect governance and technology, something that the two cities stood for.

Nilekani and his team met several obstacles. They had to construct a system that would be able to match and maintain name, age, gender and the biometrics of over a billion Indians, besides keeping them secure.

Initial trials, when several errors were made, had shown just how difficult the task was going to be.

Besides the technological challenges, Nilekani had to deal with the administrative obstacles.

His colleague from Infosys, Narayana Murthy told The New Yorker, "The challenge is in making sure that literally hundreds of thousands of officers fall in line, they rally to his (Nilekani's) call and march to his tune."

Ahead of its launch in April 2010, the project was officially named "Aadhaar" and in September that year, people of Tembhli in Maharashtra became the first village to receive Aadhaar cards.

Despite concerns over the issues of privacy, Nilekani stood his ground and defended the system he had created.

In 2015, he co-authored "Rebooting India" with his UIDAI colleague Viral Shah, in which they made the case for using Aadhaar to help eliminate distortions, biases and fraud.

He steered the project for five years before stepping down in 2014 to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Three years on, the NDA government has taken the Aadhaar project to the next level, pushing to make Aadhaar as the go-to identification document for every Indian.

Nandan Nilekani

tags #Aadhaar #India #Infosys #Nandan Nilekani #UIDAI

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.