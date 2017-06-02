Aadhaar data leaks push Centre to take safety measures

The central government has imposed new security measures to encrypt Aadhaar data on state websites after cases of data breaches came to light.

The Centre has asked every ministry to encrypt data related to Aadhaar and personal financial details, Economic Times reported.

Sensitisation of government officials are being held in this regard as the new Aadhaar act prohibits publishing of the biometric-based and 12-digit long unique identification number. The penalty for a breach can lead to imprisonment. Additionally, every state department will have an official responsible for protecting Aadhaar-related data from now on.

In April, Hindustan Times had reported leak of more than a million Aadhar numbers from a Jharkhand government website. It was followed by a few more of such data breaches from other government sites.

Now, the Centre has given directions on Aadhaar data handling. The guidelines make knowledge about the 2016 Aadhaar act mandatory. It also includes directions to assign an official from each department with responsibility of data protection, to conduct regular audits, to store unique Aadhaar numbers only under encryption, among other things.