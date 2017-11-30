Over 1 lakh affordable houses approved under PMAY (Urban) with an investment of Rs 8,105 crore

Ministry of housing and urban affairs has approved the construction of 1.12 lakh more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs 8,105 crore with central assistance of Rs1,681 crore.

The approval was given at the 28th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee on Wednesday, ministry sources said.

Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 34,680 houses in 25 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 3,080 crore with a central assistance of Rs 520 crore. Haryana got 24,221 houses in 28 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 1,721 crore and central assistance of Rs 363 crore. Maharashtra has been sanctioned 11,523 affordable houses with an investment of Rs 860 crore and central assistance of Rs 173 crore. Jharkhand has been sanctioned 28,477 houses in 5 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 2,080 crore with central assistance of Rs.427 crore. Kerala has been sanctioned 9836 houses in 49 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 295 crore with central assistance of Rs 147 crore. Mizoram has been sanctioned 3,270 houses in 7 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 65 crore with central assistance of Rs 49 crore.

The approval accorded is for construction of 44,692 new houses under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of PMAY (Urban), enhancement of 1,857 houses in Haryana under BLC and building 28,477 new houses in Jharkhand, 13,946 in Haryana, 6,392 in Maharashtra under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component.

In Madhya Pradesh, another 16,104 new houses, in Kerala - 9,836 houses, in Maharashtra - 5,131, in Mizoram - 3,270 will be built under BLC component under which an eligible beneficiary is assisted to build a house on the land owned by him/her.

With the above proposed houses, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would be around 30 lakh (30,52,828) after final approval from CSMC. Further after subsuming projects of RAY scheme the total number of houses being funded under PMAY(Urban) would be about 32 lakh (31,94,676) houses.