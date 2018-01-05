App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 05, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cryptocurrency surge: Ether creates record, crosses $1,000 for the first time ever

For the most part of the last year, Ether was the second most valued cryptocurrency in the world. It was recently replaced by Ripple which has seen about 50,000 percent rise in last 12 months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ethereum or Ether created a new record on Thursday when it crossed USD 1,000 in exchange rates at many major cryptocurrency exchanges for the first time ever. At the time of publishing, it was trading at USD 1,042, according to the  CoinDesk price index.

The market cap or total valuation of the cryptocurrency now stands at over USD 102 billion and is currently the third biggest digital currency in the world.

For the most part of the last year, Ether was the second most valued cryptocurrency in the world. It was recently replaced by Ripple which has seen about 50,000 percent rise in last 12 months.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency marketplace Coinbase puts an end to rumours that it may add Ripple to its exchanges

One week ago, Ether was trading at USD 752. Since then it has seen a surge of about 40 percent in its valuation. For the major part of December, the value of one Ether was swinging between USD 700 and USD 800.

ether-price-exchanges

related news

The dollar price of Ether at major exchanges of the world at 1112 hours IST. Source: WorldCoinIndex

Despite the late surge, the dominance of the digital currency has depleted with the rise and introduction of other cryptocurrencies. From commanding over 31 percent of the total market cap of all the cryptocurrency in June 2017, the share is now just 13 percent. A more drastic drop in dominance has also been seen in the case of bitcoin.

The total market cap of all the currencies trading on 'cryptostreet' stands at USD 761 billion.

tags #Business #cryptocurrencies #Ether #markets

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.