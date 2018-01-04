App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 04, 2018 09:52 AM IST | Source: CNBC

Ripple cryptocurrency hits a record high above $3, gains more than 49,500% in last 12 months

Ripple has gained more than 49,500 percent over the last 12 months, and more than 160 percent over the last week.

CNBC

Ripple, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by value, hit a record high on Wednesday as its strong rally continues.

The digital coin jumped 29 percent to an all-time high of USD 3.20 in afternoon trading, according to CoinMarketCap. Ripple, or XRP, now has a market capitalisation of USD 122.7 billion and remains solidly in second place to bitcoin, which has a market value of about USD 251 billion, the website showed.

The website showed ripple has gained more than 49,500 percent over the last 12 months, and more than 160 percent over the last week.

What is ripple?

related news

Unlike bitcoin, Ripple is a company that has created coin known as XRP that is aimed at enterprises.

Ripple markets itself as a cross-border payments solution for large financial institutions based on blockchain technology.

Currently, an international payment may take a few days to complete, and at a high cost. A headache for banks is high-volume, but low-value, transactions — the kind that Facebook might pay out to app makers, for example. These can often be expensive and unprofitable for banks because it takes a lot of effort to move the money and the percentage cut won't be as high as for a larger transaction.

Ripple is trying to solve this problem via its technology. XRP can be used by enterprises to get instant liquidity needed in a high-value transaction, without having to pay fees.

XRP acts as a bridge between fiat currencies during a transaction. Ripple said transactions in XRP can be settled in four seconds, faster than any major cryptocurrency right now.

Why is it rallying?

Ripple has been conducting trials with a number of financial institutions, including American Express and Santander.

Its price was also helped by news in December that Japan's SBI Holdings and SBI Ripple Asia, which was formed as a partnership between the two firms in 2016, created a consortium with Japanese credit card companies to utilize blockchain.

Blockchain is the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies, including Ripple.

There is also a sense that investors are looking at alternative digital tokens beyond bitcoin. Bitcoin's dominance of the cryptocurrency market hit its lowest level ever on Tuesday, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.

tags #Business #cryptocurrency #world

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.