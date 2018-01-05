Cryptocurrency marketplace Coinbase puts an end to rumours that it may add Ripple to its exchanges

The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, Coinbase has quashed rumours that it may add new digital assets to its flagship platform or its other digital asset exchange, GDAX.

The company in a blog post said that it will follow the digital asset framework it released a few months ago highlighting the criteria for adding new digital assets to its exchanges.

“As of the date of this statement, we have made no decision to add additional assets to either GDAX or Coinbase. Any statement to the contrary is untrue and not authorised by the company,” the company said.

Coinbase said that any addition of new assets or currency will be announced through either blog post or other official channels.

“A committee of internal experts is responsible for determining whether and when new assets will be added to the platform in accordance with our framework,” Coinbase added.

The update was in response to reports that Coinbase might add cryptocurrency Ripple to its exchanges. It currently trades Bitcoin, Litecoin, Etherium and Bitcoin Cash.

Ripple, with the current market cap of over USD 123 billion is the second most valued cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. Riding on a strong rally, the cryptocurrency has surged more than 49,500 percent over the last 12 months, and more than 160 percent over the last week.

Trading on Coinbase or GDAX exchanges from India is not made available by the company yet.