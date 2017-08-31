App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 31, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL teams to witness windfall of Rs 150 crore each

The media rights for India as well as overseas are expected to fetch the BCCI at least Rs 12,000 to 14,000 crore for a five-year period

Moneycontrol News

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are set to see a windfall of Rs 150 crore each from the upcoming season, according to a report in The Economic Times.

This comes ahead of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) auction of IPL's television and digital rights for a five-year period due on September 4.

The media rights for India as well as overseas are expected to fetch the BCCI at least Rs 12,000 to 14,000 crore for a five-year period.

Earlier in July, Chinese smartphone giant Vivo, retained the tournament's title sponsorship for Rs 2,199 crore for a five-year period, in what was a 554 percent jump from the last auctions.

The Board is also expected to make anywhere between Rs 700 to 800 crore till 2022 from other partners and sponsors of the tournament.

The three major sources of revenue for the IPL franchises are the central pool, sponsorship revenue and gate revenue (ticket sales).

Therefore, the report states that from 2018, the teams are set to earn a minimum of Rs 150 crore. The windfall is expected to turn all teams profitable as the franchises currently spend Rs 120 crore to 150 crore every season on an average for running their teams.

tags #BCCI #Business #Sports

