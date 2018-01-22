App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 22, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

HPCL may acquire MRPL in cash, share-swap deal

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), India's biggest oil and gas producer, last week announced acquisition of HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore. After this takeover, ONGC has two refining subsidiaries - HPCL and MRPL.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HPCL may acquire Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in a cash and share- swap deal to become India's third-largest oil refiner, a top official said.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), India's biggest oil and gas producer, last week announced acquisition of HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore. After this takeover, ONGC has two refining subsidiaries - HPCL and MRPL.

"If MRPL comes to HPCL, we can bring lot of synergy," HPCL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Kumar Surana told PTI.

For one, HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd) sells more petroleum product than it produces and bringing MRPL's 15 million tonne a year refinery under the fold would help bridge the shortfall.

related news

Also, there can be synergies in crude oil procurement as well as in optimising refinery set-up, he said.

ONGC plans to maintain HPCL as an independent listed company under whom all its downstream units can be consolidated.

"MRPL is not a new company for us. It was in fact an HPCL company before ONGC in 2003 acquired joint venture parter A V Birla Group. We will hold close to 17 per cent stake in MRPL and so we know the company well," he said.

The merger "may be a good thing to do in the interest of the (ONGC) group," he said.

Yesterday, ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker said his company will also consider merging MRPL with HPCL at a later date.

The Boards of the two companies have to consider the proposal and take a decision on it, he said.

While ONGC holds 71.63 per cent stake in MRPL, HPCL has 16.96 per cent.

Surana said discussions on the merger have not started but they should start soon.

The merger can be through "share-swap plus cash," he said.

HPCL can acquire MRPL either by buying out ONGC's shares, which at today's trading price is worth just over Rs 16,000 crore. The other option is share-swap, wherein ONGC will get more shares in HPCL in lieu of it giving up its control in MRPL, the official said.

A third option and more preferable is a combination of the two, he said.

After ONGC completed acquisition of the government's 51.11 per cent shares, HPCL will become a subsidiary. The transaction allows the government to monetise its HPCL ownership without losing ultimate control of the company.

"We will continue to remain a central public sector enterprise (CPSE)," Surana said.

HPCL will add 23.8 million tonne of annual oil refining capacity to ONGC's portfolio. This together with 15 million tonne refinery of MRPL will create India's second-biggest state-owned oil refiner after Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

Overall, it will become the third biggest refiner behind IOC and Reliance Industries.

MRPL will be the third refinery of HPCL, which already has units at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.

tags #Business #Companies #HPCL #MRPL #oil

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.