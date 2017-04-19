Skill enhancement, not salary, most important for Indian job seekers: Survey

Moneycontrol News

For job seekers, skill enhancement is the top factor while seeking employment. According to a survey by Michael Page India, 48 percent of individuals aspire to acquire new skills, 39 percent yearn for better work-life balance while 34 percent consider income as a factor while seeking employment in India.

Employees in India are most optimistic about skill development and work-life balance in their current role over the next 12 months.

Nicolas Dumoulin, Managing Director of Michael Page India, said that the Indian government has taken numerous initiatives to accelerate the economy through various sector-focused initiatives. He added that a robust demand for qualified professionals in a competitive market has resulted in the importance of skill enhancement among millennials.

Michael Page India surveyed professionals in India and Asia Pacific to measure their job confidence and satisfaction levels. The Job Confidence Index Q1 2017 analysed the responses of 650 employees in India and 4,700 across Asia-Pacific.

The study said that a sizeable number of employees in India (53 percent) have said they consider the state of the current national economy as 'good to excellent’ as opposed to only 33 percent of employees in the Asia- Pacific region.

“On the backdrop of an improved economic environment and adaptation to global culture, Indian professionals have a positive outlook towards a rise in job opportunities, wage growth and a better work life balance. Their appetite to acquire new skills outweighs other job search push factors which is a positive move towards developing India’s workforce for the future,” said Dumoulin.

The level of satisfaction with the working conditions in India is higher than that of Asia Pacific. The survey said that 62 percent of Indian employees are ‘satisfied or very satisfied’ with their working conditions as compared to 53 percent of employees in Asia Pacific.

Source: Michael Page India

In a city-by-city comparison, job satisfaction levels of employees in Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai saw a dip, whereas Mumbai was in line with the previous quarter. Delhi fell from 70 percent in the fourth quarter to 66 percent in the first, Bangalore from 70 percent in Q4 to 62 percent in Q1 and Chennai from 74 percent in Q4 to 55 percent in Q1.