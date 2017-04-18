India has achieved 12,200 MW of solar capacity, says Goyal

Stating that India has already achieved 12,200 MW of solar capacity so far, Union power minister Piyush Goyal today reiterated that the country is well poised to reach its target of 100 GW capacity by 2022.

"The country's solar power generation capacity was 2,600 MW in 2014 and it has now jumped to 12,200 MW now," Goyal said at an event here.

He was in the city to attend the signing of power purchase agreement between Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and authorities concerned for buying power from the 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMS) project in Madhya Pradesh.

Goyal said the earlier UPA government had set a target to generate 20,000 MW solar energy by 2022.

"This mark, we are going to achieve by this year-end, five years ahead of the target set by the earlier government. We are confident that we will achieve our 100 GW target by 2022," Goyal added. Speaking on the occasion, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu said the DMRC will now get green energy for around Rs 3.30 per unit from RUMS.

"Right now, DMRC is getting power for around Rs 6 per unit. But now it will get green energy at a very cheaper rate of just Rs 3.30 per unit," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said providing clean and green energy was priority of the state and his government is promoting sustainable development keeping in mind the environment.

RUMS is a joint venture of Solar Energy Corporation of India and MP Urja Vikas Nigam, where in both parties have 50 per cent stake.

DMRC will get 24 per cent solar power from this project.