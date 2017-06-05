Salman Khan to launch electric bicycles under Being Human

Swaraj Baggonkar

Moneycontrol News

Bollywood is doing its bit for the environment — and it's not movies. To mark World Environment Day, actor Salman Khan will on Monday launch two battery-powered bicycles under the Being Human brand.

While the exact pricing of the two bicycles will be known at the time of launch sources say that they will be priced attractively. These e-bicycles will not need any driving licence or vehicle registration and can be ridden like any normal bicycle.

A charged battery pack will take over propulsion system of the bicycle with the switch of a button. This mode can ease the manual exertion that riders go through while climbing steep inclines.

Khan is venturing into the e-bicycle segment at a time when the government is looking to give greater impetus to electric mobility. There are a few players in this segment with only a handful of them having a national reach. Their prices range from Rs 25,000-45,000 depending on the power of the battery.

Khan and his team have been reportedly working on the new venture since the past few months. It however got a major boost only recently with the appointment of key personnel at the senior level for venture.

Atul Gupta, the former executive vice president of Suzuki Motorcycle India, has been roped in to lead the venture as the managing director and chief executive officer of Being Human E-Cycle.

Gupta’s association with Khan goes a long way to the time when the actor was the brand ambassador of the Japanese bikes in India. Salman also owns a few premium performance Suzuki bikes some of which were affectionately gifted to the superstar by the Japanese super bike maker.

Besides undertaking charitable work Being Human also is into the retail business with its own clothing line under its namesake brand. The charitable foundation has partnered with Madhana Industries who holds a global license for Being Human clothing.

The launch of e-cycles comes a little over two weeks prior to Salman's first release of the year Tubelight (due to hit screens on June 23) directed by Kabir Khan.