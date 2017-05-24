Airlines go big on monsoon sale, offering tickets as cheap as Rs 11!

Moneycontrol News

Domestic airlines are all offering mega discounts as a part of their monsoon sale. The base fares are as low as Rs 11-12 on selected destinations and for specific periods.

Here are the details:

IndiGo



IndiGo for it! Fly with fares starting Rs 899. Book till 28 May for travel between 26 Jun 17 & 24 Mar 18. Book Now https://t.co/aZ42ByiB1V pic.twitter.com/V4WIFAYxXt

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 24, 2017

IndiGo is offering air tickets at Rs 11 (basic fare) and all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 899 during the six-day sale from May 23-28. The offer is valid for travel period between June 26 and March 24, 2018.

Terms and conditions:> Offer is valid only on selected non-stop flights.> Sale fare is not applicable for group bookings.> Limited inventory available for this offer.

> These fares are non-refundable. In case of cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded.

SpiceJet

To celebrate its 12th anniversary, SpiceJet has announced special one-way airfare starting at just Rs. 12 for all its domestic and international flights. Offer is valid for a booking period of May 23-28. Travel period for this is from June 26, 2017 to March 24, 2018.

Term and conditions:> The discount is applicable on one-way fares only.> Offer is not applicable on bookings made at Airport Ticketing Counter.> Booking is changeable with change fee and fare difference.> Only statutory taxes are refundable.

> Limited inventory available on first-come serve basis.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways also announced its monsoon sale on Tuesday on selected domestic routes for booking period of May 24-26. Customers can book flight for dates between June 15 and September 20.

Terms and conditions:> Sale fares not applicable for group bookings.

> Limited inventory

Air Asia

AirAsia’s discounted one-way fare starts at Rs 1, 699 applicable on selected fare classes from May 23 until November 23. Offer is valid for booking period between May 23-28.

Terms and Conditions:> Advanced booking required.> Fares are not applicable during embargo period.> Booking is changeable with a change fee and fare difference.> Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change in fees.