Airlines go big on monsoon sale, offering tickets as cheap as Rs 11!
Domestic airlines are all offering mega discounts as a part of their monsoon sales. The base fares on offer are as low as Rs 11-12 on selected destinations and periods.
Moneycontrol News
Domestic airlines are all offering mega discounts as a part of their monsoon sale. The base fares are as low as Rs 11-12 on selected destinations and for specific periods.
Here are the details:
IndiGoIndiGo is offering air tickets at Rs 11 (basic fare) and all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 899 during the six-day sale from May 23-28. The offer is valid for travel period between June 26 and March 24, 2018.
IndiGo for it! Fly with fares starting Rs 899. Book till 28 May for travel between 26 Jun 17 & 24 Mar 18. Book Now https://t.co/aZ42ByiB1V pic.twitter.com/V4WIFAYxXt
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 24, 2017
Terms and conditions:
> Offer is valid only on selected non-stop flights.
> Sale fare is not applicable for group bookings.
> Limited inventory available for this offer.
> These fares are non-refundable. In case of cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded.
SpiceJet
To celebrate its 12th anniversary, SpiceJet has announced special one-way airfare starting at just Rs. 12 for all its domestic and international flights. Offer is valid for a booking period of May 23-28. Travel period for this is from June 26, 2017 to March 24, 2018.Term and conditions:
> The discount is applicable on one-way fares only.
> Offer is not applicable on bookings made at Airport Ticketing Counter.
> Booking is changeable with change fee and fare difference.
> Only statutory taxes are refundable.
> Limited inventory available on first-come serve basis.
Jet Airways
Jet Airways also announced its monsoon sale on Tuesday on selected domestic routes for booking period of May 24-26. Customers can book flight for dates between June 15 and September 20.Terms and conditions:
> Sale fares not applicable for group bookings.
> Limited inventory
Air Asia
AirAsia’s discounted one-way fare starts at Rs 1, 699 applicable on selected fare classes from May 23 until November 23. Offer is valid for booking period between May 23-28.Terms and Conditions:
> Advanced booking required.
> Fares are not applicable during embargo period.
> Booking is changeable with a change fee and fare difference.> Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change in fees.