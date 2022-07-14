business Ideas for Profit | Thangamayil Jewellery: 25% correction in stock price offers a good entry point? Thangamayil Jewellery mentions in its annual report that June’22 quarter was its best ever quarter in history. While the stock has corrected by about 25 percent in the past six months, market share gains from unorganised players provides a huge growth opportunity. MC Pro recommends long-term investors to add the stock to their portfolio. Here's why!