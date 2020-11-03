US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden conclude campaign; in-person voting begins

US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | President Trump and Biden have barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep economic anxiety.

Undeterred by the pandemic, Americans have already displayed an uncommon determination to have their voices and votes heard this year. Early voting trends shattered records as voters endured long queues at polling sites or sent in their ballots by mail.

Read: Undeterred by pandemic, Americans prepare to render verdict on Trump