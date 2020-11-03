Live now
Nov 03, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden conclude campaign; in-person voting begins
LIVE updates of the 2020 United States presidential election. Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. In-person voting is underway.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: In-person voting has begun in some parts of the United States. Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their running mates, respectively. Voters had been urged to vote early, especially through mail ballots, to avoid queues amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 99 million early votes have been cast so far. Additionally, about 28.2 million mail ballots are yet to be returned to polling authorities. Thus, over 100 million votes would have been cast and recorded even before the Election Day. Voters would have already cast more than 72 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election. But counting of mail ballots is more tedious, and that may delay the result.
US Election 2020: LIVE Updates
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Donald Trump concludes his campaign with a thank you note for his supporters. “To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day!” Trump has tweeted.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | President Trump and Biden have barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep economic anxiety.
Undeterred by the pandemic, Americans have already displayed an uncommon determination to have their voices and votes heard this year. Early voting trends shattered records as voters endured long queues at polling sites or sent in their ballots by mail.
Read: Undeterred by pandemic, Americans prepare to render verdict on Trump
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Tradition: 2 New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight
Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.
The results in Dixville Notch, near the US-Canada border, were a sweep for former vice president Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 20 kilometers to the south, President Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five. (Input from The Associated Press)
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Barack Obama’s historic election as the US president in 2008, his re-election in 2012 and the then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s shock defeat to Trump in 2016 had one thing in common — the outcome of the presidential race was clear on the election night.
Counting of mailed ballots is more laborious. While some states are counting ballots as they come in, others have laws that forbid processing mail ballots until Election Day. That's going to delay the result.
Read: Why we're unlikely to know the winner on election night
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The US presidential race is headed for a tight finish with the margin between Trump and Biden shrinking, particularly in key battleground states, latest opinion polls indicated on the eve of the Election Day.
Biden was leading Trump in the key battle ground states by 2.9 percentage points, which comes within margin of error, according to Real Clear Politics which maintains an average of major opinion polls.
Read: Election headed for a tight finish, polls suggest
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Most major opinion polls have given Joe Biden a clear advantage over Donald Trump. But remember, some polls had gone wrong in 2016 when Trump defeated then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Besides the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, there are many other political groups in fray. However, they do not enjoy enough popularity.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates |The Battle: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is taking on Republic Party’s nominee and incumbent US President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their running mates, respectively.
If re-elected, this would be the second and final presidential tenure for Trump, according to the US Constitution.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 United States presidential election. In-person voting in the general election has begun in some areas.
More than 97 million early votes have been cast already, especially through mail ballots. Counting of votes is underway in some states, but the numbers are not disclosed until polling concludes. There are many other states where counting can only begin after polling ends.
The election result is typically clear on election night (the following morning in India). But, it is widely expected that counting will take more time this year due to the large amount of mail ballots.
Stay tune for the latest updates.