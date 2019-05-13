App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 13, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK PM May's party slumps to fifth place as pressure mounts for her to go

The collapse in support for the Conservative Party is piling pressure on May to set a date for her departure. Senior Conservatives want May to set out her plans this week.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have fallen to fifth place in an opinion poll ahead of the May 23 European parliamentary election as pressure grows for her to set a date for her own departure.

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party was in the lead, up four percentage points, on 34% while May's Conservative Party had just 10%, the YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed. The opposition Labour Party was down five points on 16%.

Two parties which support staying in the EU, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, were on 15% and 11% respectively.

The collapse in support for the Conservative Party is piling pressure on May to set a date for her departure. Senior Conservatives want May to set out her plans this week.

related news

Nearly three years since the United Kingdom voted 52% to 48% to leave the European Union, there is still no agreement among British politicians about when, how or even if the divorce should take place.

"The reason I am back today doing what I am doing is because frankly we've been betrayed by our career political class," Farage told TalkRadio.

"If the Brexit Party comes out on top in a couple of weeks time, we must have a place at the negotiating table with the government to help put together our strategy."

Britain was due to have left the European Union on March 29, though May has been unable to get her divorce deal approved by parliament so she has turned to the Labour Party, led by socialist Jeremy Corbyn, in a bid to court his support.

Labour's Brexit pointman, Keir Starmer, told The Guardian newspaper that any cross-party deal lacking a confirmatory referendum would not pass parliament as about 150 Labour lawmakers would oppose such a deal.

MAY CLARITY

May, who secured the leadership in the chaos that followed Britain's 2016 vote to leave the European Union, has promised to step down if lawmakers back the deal she struck with Brussels to leave the bloc.

But the prime minister has lost heavily on three attempts to get it through parliament.

Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which can make or break party leaders, said that May had been asked to give "clarity" about her future at a meeting this week.

The new deadline for leaving the EU is Oct. 31 though many Brexit supporters fear that the whole divorce could be derailed.

"We are at real risk of sleepwalking into remaining in the EU," Brexit Secretary Steven Barclay wrote in the Sun newspaper.

"That is why I believe that it would be inexcusable for the Government to not use the coming months to continue to prepare for the real risk we leave the EU without a deal."

He later wrote in Twitter that in a choice between a no-deal exit or staying in the EU, he would vote to leave without agreement.

 
First Published on May 13, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Conservative Party #Theresa May #United Kingdom #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kabir Singh Trailer Launch LIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani indulg ...

Kabir Singh trailer review: Shahid Kapoor impressive as a jilted lover ...

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Kangana Ranaut to shine in a Falguni and Sh ...

Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner calls Emilia Clarke the 'culprit' behin ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Written Update: The Last War is as ...

R Madhavan's clean shaven look for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will hel ...

Kiara Advani gives us a sneak peek into her first ever magazine cover

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Review: It’s a brutal war and the ...

Summer Guide to Healthy Hair & Scalp for Your Baby

These Old 'Game of Thrones' Visions Predicted What Would Happen in Epi ...

'You Should be Ashamed': Rahul Hits Out at Pitroda for Remarks on 1984 ...

Julian Assange Gets 'Another Chance to Clear Name' as Sweden Reopens R ...

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 15 Stunning Red Carpet Looks

Indian Woman Dies After Hip Surgery at Hospital in Dubai

Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Shares Photo of His Newborn Baby Izaha ...

Jacqueline Fernandez Doing Handstand is the Perfect Monday Motivation

Pakistan's Shiite Hazara Minority Fear Atrocity at Hands of Sectarian ...

US states file lawsuit against pharma firms over inflated prices, prof ...

Effect of rising dragon: How the China factor is bolstering US-India t ...

Remembering YC Deveshwar: A 'hands-on' leader who made ITC a diversifi ...

Sri Lanka blocks social media after worst anti-Muslim unrest since Eas ...

PM Modi: BJP knows the art of running coalitions

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 372 points lower, down for 9th session, Nift ...

PVR eyeing 20% revenue growth, adding 80-100 screens in FY20, says CFO

Disbursement growth of 35-40% annually achievable, says Equitas CEO PN ...

Focus likely to shift back to earnings, fundamentals post-election res ...

Chronic political violence in West Bengal paints democracy in blood wi ...

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor plummets to self-destruction and al ...

Jammu and Kashmir: Protests erupt after rape of three-year-old girl in ...

Gwadar attack: Growing separatist violence in Balochistan indicates an ...

Jet Airways revival: Etihad Airways bids for minority stake in beleagu ...

Pep Guardiola's peerless system at Manchester City embodies Premier Le ...

To Sandakphu: Thoughts on traversing a Himalayan trekking trail

In 'Draupadi Has Woken Up', Renu Behl writes of a woman's 'duties' in ...

Facebook responds to co-founder Chris Hughes' call to break up the soc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.