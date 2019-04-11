App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK govt must apologise for Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Pakistan

While endorsing the demand for apology from the British government over the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on twitter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also said the UK must return the Koh-i-Noor diamond to Lahore museum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Pakistan on April 11 endorsed the demand that the UK government must apologise for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the famine of Bengal ahead of the 100th anniversary of the mass killing.

While endorsing the demand for apology from the British government over the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on twitter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also said the UK must return the Koh-i-Noor diamond to Lahore museum.

"Fully endorse the demand that British Empire must apologise to the nations of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh on Jallianwala Massacre and Bengal famine...these tragedies are the scar on the face of Britain, also Koh-e-Noor, must be returned to Lahore museum where it belongs," he tweeted.

The Pakistani minister's statement came a day after British Prime Minister Theresa May described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar as a "shameful scar" on British Indian history but stopped short of a formal apology sought by a cross-section of Parliament in previous debates.

related news

In a statement, marking the 100th anniversary of the massacre at the start of her weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, she reiterated the "regret" already expressed by the British Government.

May's statement came after British MPs at Westminster Hall of the Parliament complex debated the issue of a formal apology for the massacre to mark its centenary this Saturday.

The massacre took place in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Baisakhi in April 1919 when the British Indian Army troops, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns at a crowd of people holding a pro-independence demonstration.

Historical records claim that Dyer had fired on the Baisakhi gathering without warning and continued to fire for 10 minutes even as they were trying to escape, while he blocked the main exit with his soldiers and armoured vehicles.

The massacre saw more than 1,000 unarmed men, women and children killed by the British army riflemen.

The Bengal famine left about 3 million people dead in 1943-44. Then British Prime Minister Wintston Churchill had ordered the diversion of food from starving Indian civilians to well-supplied British soldiers and even to top up European stockpiles in Greece and elsewhere.

When reminded of the suffering of the Indian victims during the famine, his response was that the "famine was their own fault for breeding like rabbits".

Koh-e-Noor, which means Mountain of Light, is a large, colourless diamond that was found in Southern India in early 14th century.

The 108-carat Kohinoor gem, which fell into British hands during the colonial era, is the subject of a historic ownership dispute and claimed by at least four countries including India.

The giant diamond was acquired by Britain in 1849 when the East India Company annexed the region of Punjab. Since then, India has laid claims to the diamond, urging the British government to return the gem which currently stays on display in the Tower of London.

The jewel, once the largest known diamond in the world, is set in a crown last worn by the late Queen Mother during her coronation and was displayed on top of her crown when her coffin lay in state after her death in 2002.

A petition seeking return of the jewel from the British government has also been pending in the Lahore High Court for the last four year.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Jallianwala Bagh Massacre #Pakistan #world

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thri ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

JJ Abrams on Directing Star Wars IX: Nearly Said No to the Project But ...

First Ever Blackhole Images Extraordinary Feat: Indian Scientists

UK Govt Must Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Must Return Koh- ...

Modi ‘Tsunami’ and Sonia Gandhi’s Feet: 5 Viral Photos Proven to ...

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Refutes Rumors Stating Creative Differences Be ...

JBM Solaris Eco-Life Bus: A Bright and Electric Future for Public Tran ...

'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Fame Meghna Naidu Reveals She Got Married Two Year ...

Smriti Irani Files Nomination From Amethi, Questions Rahul’s Silence ...

BJP Will Scrap Article 370 Giving J&K Special Status If Voted to Power ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

British police arrests Julian Assange; WikiLeaks alleges 'blackmail' o ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.