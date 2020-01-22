App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla crosses $100 billion stock market valuation in extended trading

The milestone comes less than a month after Tesla's stock crossed $420, the infamous price at which Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had tweeted he would take the electric car maker private.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Tesla Inc became the first $100 billion (77 billion pounds) publicly listed U.S. carmaker in extended trading on Tuesday, in a sign of Wall Street's confidence in an all-electric future.

The milestone comes less than a month after Tesla's stock crossed $420, the infamous price at which Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had tweeted he would take the electric car maker private.

Musk tweeted he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private in August 2018, when its shares were trading in the mid-$330s, only to later give up under investor pressure and regulatory concerns.

Close

Tesla shares were last up 1.4% at $555 after the bell, building on a 7.2% gain during trading when brokerage New Street Research raised its price target to $800.

related news

Tesla's market value also puts Musk a step closer to earning the first $346 million tranche of options in a record-breaking pay package.

The $100 billion valuation needs to stay for both a one-month and six-month average in order to trigger the vesting of the first of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk to buy Tesla stock.

Tesla, which is already valued more than Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co combined, has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fuelled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.

In another win, Tesla reached a settlement with Michigan to allow it to directly deliver its vehicles to customers in the state, a person familiar with the agreement said on Tuesday.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:36 am

tags #stock market valuation #Tesla #World News

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.