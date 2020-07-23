Scientists will soon explore a mysterious deep blue hole near Florida coast

Undersea voids have always been of interest to marine enthusiasts and almost every dive into the unknown reveals to mankind the existence of never-seen-before creatures. Scientists are gearing up for another such dive soon to explore the depths of a sinkhole located off the Florida coast.

The research expedition into the rare, dark 'blue hole' called 'Green Banana' is expected to provide added insight into the nature of the inhabitants of such sinkholes, Vice reported.

Emily Hall, a staff scientist, and programme manager at Mote Marine Laboratory, who is a part of the expedition team, said: “This will be the first time that we get to characterise Green Banana, so we are very eager to see how that hole might compare (chemically and biologically) to Amberjack. It is a different shape and it is deeper, so we are not sure what we will find!”

Blue holes can be found in multiple locations across the world, and they can be as deep as 1,000 feet. While diving into these deep-sea voids can prove dangerous, their unique biodiversity makes them extremely interesting. These are home to corals, turtles, and even sharks and often help nourish adjacent ecosystems, earning them the moniker 'oases' of the sea.