Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russian university successfully completes human trials of coronavirus vaccine: Report

The Russian Health Ministry had sanctioned the trial for the coronavirus vaccine candidate on June 16. The first group of volunteers would be discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Russia's Sechenov University has successfully completed the human trial round of the world's first novel coronavirus vaccine, according to a report by Sputnik News.

Vadim Tarasov, the Director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, told Sputnik that the university has completed the trial of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute, an epidemiology research centre in Moscow.

The Russian Health Ministry had sanctioned the trial on June 16.

The first group of 18 volunteers received the vaccine on June 18 while the second group of 20 volunteers received the vaccine on June 23 at the Practical Research Centre for Interventional Cardiovasology, Sechenov University had said earlier this month.

According to the report, Tarasov said the first group of volunteers would be discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

Gilead Sciences, Oxford University's researchers and American biotech company Moderna are considered to be at the forefront of developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

According to reports, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's vaccine candidate is expected to be ready to seek regulatory approval by the end of 2020.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 09:06 pm

