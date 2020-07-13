Live now
Jul 13, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rises to 16,806
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 8.49 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 111th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 8,49,553 cases, which includes 21,604 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 62.9 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.28 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.65 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Argentina exceeds 1 lakh COVID-19 cases
Argentina exceeded 1 lakh COVID-19 cases yesterday as it struggles to contain spiralling case rates despite a strict quarantine imposed on the capital Buenos Aires and its surroundings.
The health ministry said 2,657 new cases confirmed overnight took the total to 1,00,166. (Input fro Reuters)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE updates | 32 CRPF jawans among 150 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh
With 150 new COVID-19 cases, 32 of them CRPF personnel, Chhattisgarh's overall count increased to 4,081 yesterday, while the number of fatalities rose to 19 after two more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.
So far, 3,153 patients have been discharged in the state, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'unending gratitude' to fans after COVID-19 diagnosis
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who have all tested positive for COVID-19.
Amitabh and Abhishek revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Pune records highest single-day spike of 1,088 COVID-19 cases
Maharashtra’s Pune district has recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said yesterday. The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | 735 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, tally rises to 16,806
Four more COVID-19 patients have died and 735 new cases pushed the tally in Assam to 16,806 yesterday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A total of 41 COVID-19 patients have died in the state so far.
Of the total 16,806 cases in the state, there are 5,873 active cases, 36 deaths, 10,894 have recovered and three migrated out of the state, Sarma said.
The state has so far tested 5,52,376 samples, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 8,49,553. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 5,34,620 patients have recovered, 22,674 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 2,92,258. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.28 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.65 lakh.
With over 32.6 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and Peru.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 111th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.