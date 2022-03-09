US is running bio-labs with plague and anthrax in Ukraine, says Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. (PC-Reuters)

Amid the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict, Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on March 9 hit out at the United States and demanded an explanation on why it had supported what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in Ukraine.

Briefing the media on March 9, Zakharova demanded transparency from Washington over the allegation of the US' involvement in bio labs with plague and anthrax in Ukraine. The allegations, however, were denied by Kyiv and Pentagon's spokesman has described them as 'absurd'.

"We can already conclude that in Ukrainian biological laboratories in direct proximity to the territory of our country, development of components of biological weapons was being carried out," news agency Reuters quoted Zakharova as saying.

ALSO READ: Our sanctions will hurt you: Russia warns the West

Zakharova even claimed that Russia had documents showing that the Ukrainian health ministry had ordered the destruction of samples of plague, cholera, anthrax and other pathogens after February 24, which were uncovered by Russia during its "special military operation" in Ukraine, following which its forces invaded the neighbouring country on February 24.

Zakharova added that the alleged biological programme in Ukraine was financed by the Pentagon. "We are not talking here about peaceful uses or scientific goals... What were you up to there?" she said.

"The US Defence Department and the presidential administration of the United States are obliged to officially explain to the global community, officially, not through talking heads, about the programmes in Ukraine. We demand details," she said, adding, "We demand, and the world awaits."

Earlier, the Ukrainian presidential spokesperson denied the allegation while the Pentagon spokesman said on March 8 said, "This absurd Russian misinformation is patently false."

On the issue of the weapons being destroyed, Zakharova said, "Have they fallen into the hands of extremists or nationalists - who will provide a guarantee?"