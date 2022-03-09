English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US is running bio-labs with plague and anthrax in Ukraine, says Russia

    The Russian spokesperson claims in her weekly briefing that Moscow has documental evidence that bioweapons are being developed in Ukraine by the United States.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. (PC-Reuters)

    Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. (PC-Reuters)

    Amid the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict, Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on March 9 hit out at the United States and demanded an explanation on why it had supported what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in Ukraine.

    Briefing the media on March 9, Zakharova demanded transparency from Washington over the allegation of the US' involvement in bio labs with plague and anthrax in Ukraine. The allegations, however, were denied by Kyiv and Pentagon's spokesman has described them as 'absurd'.

    "We can already conclude that in Ukrainian biological laboratories in direct proximity to the territory of our country, development of components of biological weapons was being carried out," news agency Reuters quoted Zakharova as saying.

    ALSO READ: Our sanctions will hurt you: Russia warns the West

    Zakharova even claimed that Russia had documents showing that the Ukrainian health ministry had ordered the destruction of samples of plague, cholera, anthrax and other pathogens after February 24, which were uncovered by Russia during its "special military operation" in Ukraine, following which its forces invaded the neighbouring country on February 24.

    Close

    Related stories

    Zakharova added that the alleged biological programme in Ukraine was financed by the Pentagon. "We are not talking here about peaceful uses or scientific goals... What were you up to there?" she said.

    "The US Defence Department and the presidential administration of the United States are obliged to officially explain to the global community, officially, not through talking heads, about the programmes in Ukraine. We demand details," she said, adding, "We demand, and the world awaits."

    Earlier, the Ukrainian presidential spokesperson denied the allegation while the Pentagon spokesman said on March 8 said, "This absurd Russian misinformation is patently false."

    On the issue of the weapons being destroyed, Zakharova said, "Have they fallen into the hands of extremists or nationalists - who will provide a guarantee?"
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bio-weapon #Maria Zakharova #Russia-Ukriane Conflict #Victoria Nuland #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 07:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.