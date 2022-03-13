Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: Brits to get 350 pounds a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: The United Nations will have multiple meetings this week about Russia's war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if they will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats said. On Monday, the Security Council will discuss the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau is expected

to speak during the session, one of the diplomatic sources told AFP Saturday. Although this is an annual meeting, it will place special focus on the war in Ukraine and will likely see fresh calls for peace.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized $200 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine, the White House said, as Ukrainian officials said heavy shelling by Russian forces were endangering attempted evacuations.

The decision brings total U.S. security aid provided to Ukraine over the past year to $1.2 billion, a senior administration official said. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.

The funds can be used for weapons and other defense articles from the Defense Department's stock, as well as military education and training to help Ukraine. The fresh funds come days after the U.S. Congress approved $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion measure to fund the U.S. government through September.