    March 13, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: Brits to get 350 pounds a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: Britain will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: The United Nations will have multiple meetings this week about Russia's war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if they will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats said. On Monday, the Security Council will discuss the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

    Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau is expected

    to speak during the session, one of the diplomatic sources told AFP Saturday. Although this is an annual meeting, it will place special focus on the war in Ukraine and will likely see fresh calls for peace.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

    "In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.

    US President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized $200 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine, the White House said, as Ukrainian officials said heavy shelling by Russian forces were endangering attempted evacuations.

    The decision brings total U.S. security aid provided to Ukraine over the past year to $1.2 billion, a senior administration official said. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.

    The funds can be used for weapons and other defense articles from the Defense Department's stock, as well as military education and training to help Ukraine. The fresh funds come days after the U.S. Congress approved $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion measure to fund the U.S. government through September.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on February 24, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security. Russia's assault is said to be the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.
    • March 13, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| In Finland, Russia's assault on Ukraine has stirred up painful associations with 1939 Winter War

      In her wooden, snow-covered house 20 minutes from Russia, Maija Poyhia wears a traditional blue headscarf that her mother carried with her when fleeing the Soviet invasion of Finland during World War II. In Finland, Russia's assault on Ukraine has stirred up some painful associations with the 1939 Winter War, when Red Army troops attacked the Nordic country across their shared border, which now runs to 1,340 kilometres (830 miles). As in Ukraine, the smaller Finnish army back then put up strong resistance and inflicted heavy losses on the Soviets. (AFP)
       

    • March 13, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Russia trying to create pseudo-republics to break us apart: Ukraine President Zelenskyy

      Russia is trying to create new pseudo-republics in Ukraine to break his country apart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address to the nation Saturday. Zelenskyy called on Ukraine's regions, including Kherson, which was captured by Russian forces, not to repeat the experience of Donetsk and Luhansk. Pro-Russian separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces in those eastern regions in 2014. The occupiers on the territory of the Kherson region are trying to repeat the sad experience of the formation of pseudo-republics, Zelenskyy said. They are blackmailing local leaders, putting pressure on deputies, looking for someone to bribe. City council members in Kherson, a southern city of 290,000, on Saturday rejected plans for a new pseudo-republic, Zelenskyy said. Read More

    • March 13, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| UN to hold multiple meetings this week on Ukraine war

      The United Nations will have multiple meetings this week about Russia's war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if they will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats said. On Monday, the Security Council will discuss the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau is expected to speak during the session, one of the diplomatic sources told AFP Saturday. Although this is an annual meeting, it will place special focus on the war in Ukraine and will likely see fresh calls for peace. For two weeks, a French-Mexican draft resolution on humanitarian aid has been debated by some council members. Members originally hoped to vote on the text in early March, but a date for a vote has not yet been set. On Friday, China's ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun told AFP he had not yet seen a finalized text. According to the draft version, obtained by AFP, the council would deplore "the dire humanitarian consequences of the hostilities against Ukraine." (AFP)

    • March 13, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Italy seizes Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht

      Italian police have seized a superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said on Saturday, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 470-foot Sailing Yacht A, which has a price tag of 530 million euros ($578 million), has been sequestered at the northern port of Trieste, the government said. Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Germany, the vessel is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the government said. Melnichenko owned major fertiliser producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK. The companies said in statements on Thursday that he had resigned as a member of the board in both companies and withdrawn as their beneficiary, effective Wednesday. Read More

    • March 13, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Brits to get 350 pounds a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees

      Britain will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. The new scheme called "Homes for Ukraine" will let refugees from the war come to Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday. Britain will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to portray Britain as helping lead the global response to the Russian invasion - which Moscow calls a "special operation" - but his government has faced criticism over delays in accepting refugees.(Reuters)

    • March 13, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| NATO Chief says Russia may use chemical weapons, reports German newspaper

      NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. "In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified. "Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying. He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian invasion with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship. (Reuters)

    • March 13, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| 7 Ukrainians die in shelling of refugee convoy, reports AP

      Seven Ukrainian civilians, including a child, died when Russia shelled a humanitarian convoy of refugees and forced them to turn back, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said. The seven were among hundreds of people who tried to flee the village of Peremoha, 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv. An unknown number of people were wounded in the shelling, the report added. 

    • March 13, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Zelenskyy open for talks with Vladimir Putin in Israel if ceasefire in place

      Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's open for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Israel ,but only if there is a cease-fire in place. Zelenskyy said Saturday he told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that he would be ready to meet Putin in Jerusalem. Bennett visited Moscow for a meeting with Putin and spoke repeatedly with Zelenskyy and the leaders of France and Germany as he sought to help mediate an end to the war. Zelenskyy said Bennett informed him about his talks with Putin, adding that he can't share details. Putin has ignored numerous previous offers of talks from Zelenskyy. Putin has ignored numerous previous offers of talks from Zelenskyy. Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskyy said the Russians could take the Ukrainian capital "only if they kill us all. If that is their goal, let them come," he said. "If they carry out carpet bombings and wipe off the historic memory of the entire region, the history of Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, they could enter Kyiv but they will have to leave on that land alone, certainly without us. If that is their goal, let them come," he said. (AP)

    • March 13, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Boris Johnson to host Baltic, Nordic leaders to discuss new ways for isolating Russia

      British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host leaders from countries along Russia's northwestern flank next week to discuss ways they can respond to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, including finding new ways to isolate Russia's economy. The leaders from countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force, a British-led grouping made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden will meet for talks in London on Tuesday. The leaders are expected to agree to more military exercises in the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea and will discuss the war in Ukraine and energy security, Johnson's office said. "European security has been shaken by the attack of Russia on Ukraine, and alongside our partners, we will take action to ensure we emerge stronger and more united than before," Johnson said in a statement. "Ensuring we are resilient to Putin's threats needs to go beyond our military footing - together alongside our North and Baltic Sea partners we must ensure we are insulated from Russia's interference and impact on our energy supplies, economy and values." (Reuters)

    • March 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Around 13,000 Ukrainians evacuated from cities on Saturday: Ukraine Deputy PM

      Around 13,000 people were evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Saturday, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, almost twice the number who managed to get out the previous day. Vereshchuk said in an online message that no one had managed to leave the besieged city of Mariupol and blamed obstruction by Russian forces. Moscow had earlier accused Ukrainian forces of intentionally trapping people there. (Reuters)

    • March 13, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Satellite images show fires, severe damage to residential buildings in Mariupol

      Satellite images taken on Saturday morning showed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings throughout the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a private U.S. company said. Maxar Technologies said fires were seen in the western section of the Black Sea port city and dozens of high-rise apartment buildings had been severely damaged. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday that Mariupol was besieged by Russian forces that have invaded his country but was still under Ukrainian control. At least 1,582 civilians in Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said on Friday. It was not immediately possible for Reuters to verify the casualty figures. (Reuters)

    • March 13, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Ukraine says seven killed, including a child, after Russia fired at evacuation convoy

      Ukraine's intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy that was evacuating women and children from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including one child. "After the attack, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn back to Peremoha and are not letting them out of the village," the intelligence service said in a statement, adding that the total number of wounded was unknown. "Russians shot a column of women and children while trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region along an agreed "green" corridor. Seven people died, including one child," it said. (Reuters)

