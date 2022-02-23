Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Donald Trump says if he were in power, 'genius' Vladimir Putin wouldn't threaten Kyiv

English
    February 23, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the United States would impose sanctions against two large Russian

    financial institutions and Russian sovereign debt. Sanctions were imposed against Russian elites and their family members as well, administration officials said.

    President Vladimir Putin on Monday told Russia's defense ministry to deploy what he called peacekeeping forces into two breakaway regions of Ukraine after recognizing them as independent, raising fears of imminent war in Europe.

    "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Biden said. "Russia has now undeniably moved against Ukraine by declaring these independent states."

    The United States had promised severe sanctions against Russia if it invaded Ukraine, which the White House previously defined as any movement of troops across the border.

    The United States deployed its most powerful sanctioning tool, placing Russian elites and two banks on the Specially Designated Nationals list, effectively kicking them out of the U.S. banking system, banning them from trading with Americans, and freezing their U.S. assets.

    Biden said the sanctions in the initial tranche applied to VEB bank and Russia's military bank - Promsvyazbank, which does defense deals. He said the sanctions against Russia's sovereign debt meant the Russian government would be cut off from Western financing.

    "As Russia contemplates its next move, we have our next move prepared as well," Biden said. "Russia will pay an even steeper price if it continues its aggression, including additional sanctions."

    Putin did not watch Biden's speech and Russia will first look at what the United States has outlined before responding, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, cited by Russian news agencies.

    Biden said the United States would continue to provide "defensive assistance" to Ukraine but had no intention of fighting Russia. He said he authorized additional movements of U.S. forces already stationed in Europe to strengthen Baltic allies Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

    Biden, who is facing concerns at home about inflation and high energy prices, said his administration was closely monitoring energy supplies for disruptions and working on a "collective investment to secure stability and global energy supplies" with major oil producers and consumers.

    "This will blunt gas prices. I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump. This is critical to me," he said.

    SANCTIONS TRIGGERED

    On Monday a senior administration official said Russia sending troops to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine did not represent a further invasion because Russia had troops there previously. But on Tuesday, White House officials changed their language to say an invasion had begun.

    Washington slapped sanctions on VEB and Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company, as well as 42 of their subsidiaries, accusing the two banks of being "state-owned institutions that play specific roles to prop up Russia's defense capability and its economy."

    The sanctions on the banks come on top of designations of Russian "elites" the Treasury Department accused of being close to Putin, including Aleksandr Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), and Petr Fradkov, the chairman and chief executive of Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company.

    Also hit with sanctions was Sergei Kiriyenko, a former prime minister of Russia.

    "They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well," Biden said of Russian elites.

    Brian O'Toole, a former Treasury Department official now with the Atlantic Council, said Tuesday's sanctions will have impact, but questioned whether it would be immediate enough.

    "I think the risk they run by not going after a big state-owned commercial bank is that Putin thinks that the West is not going to be willing to bear the pain of big economic sanctions, and therefore that he can safely expand his ambitions," he said.

    Russia's Sberbank and VTB would face American sanctions if Moscow proceeds with its invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official told reporters.

    The official also said Russian elites not sanctioned on Tuesday should be on notice and noted that the Biden administration was fully prepared to implement export control measures with a large number of countries if Russia invades further.

    "Further Russian assault into Ukraine remains a severe threat in the days ahead," Biden said. "The United States and our allies and partners remain open to diplomacy if it is serious."
      Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed Russian leader Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine as "genius" but said the crisis would not have happened under the Republican firebrand's administration. During an appearance on a rightwing radio program, the hosts asked Trump about Putin recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

      "I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius,'" Trump responded. "Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine -- of Ukraine -- Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful." Russia is facing an international backlash after Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics.

      The move came with tens of thousands of Russian soldiers on Ukraine's borders and amid warnings of an all-out invasion. Trump said Putin's tactics had been "smart" and argued, without elaborating, that the United States could replicate them on its border with Mexico.

    • February 23, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine

      Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, including prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Kishida, who also called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions, said he did not see a significant impact on energy supplies in the short term from the current situation and said further steps would be considered should the situation worsen. Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered troops into two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine that Russia now recognises as independent states

    • February 23, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

      Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine reaches Delhi ##Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine reaches Delhi

    • February 23, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US market fallout from Russia-Ukraine strife may be brief, some strategists say

      As the S&P 500 hovers near correction territory, Wall Street is gauging the further effect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on asset prices, with some strategists warning investors to keep their cool and focus on longer-term market trends. Worries over geopolitical strife and a more hawkish Fed have combined to take the S&P 500 down nearly 10% from an all-time high hit in early January.

      The benchmark index was recently off around 0.7% on Tuesday after President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia for what he called the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine. Still, some analysts maintained the longer-term impact of the geopolitical strife could be fleeting, and urged investors not to overreact to recent market moves.

    • February 23, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Global stock market outlook modest even before Russia-Ukraine escalation

      Global stock markets were already headed for a volatile year with modest gains even before the latest escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to a Reuters poll of around 120 equity market analysts and brokers around the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on Monday to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and deploy troops there has deepened Western fears of a major war in Europe and made the outlook much more difficult to predict.

      With most central banks around the world now on the move chasing consumer price inflation - at multi-decade highs in many economies as they emerge from the pandemic - double-digit annual stock price rises of recent years already looked unlikely. "The path of the situation in Ukraine is paramount for now – especially if further escalation of the situation aggravates the rise in energy prices in Europe and globally, as this leaves a backdrop of higher input costs that central banks cannot realistically address with policy tightening," strategists at Saxo Bank wrote.

    • February 23, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | EXPLAINER: Ukraine shows how not all ''invasions'' are equal

      When Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to cross Ukraine’s border into regions controlled by Russian-backed separatists, the White House initially stopped short of calling it an invasion. That changed on Tuesday, and key allies in Europe joined in saying Putin had crossed a red line. “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” President Joe Biden said. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was equally explicit.

      “We saw last night that further Russian troops moved into the Donbas into parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, ” he said Tuesday, referring to the two areas of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region controlled by Russian-backed separatists. “What we see now is that a country that is already invaded is suffering further invasion.”

    • February 23, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin weighs his next move after recognising Ukraine rebels

      Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in the Ukraine standoff by recognising the independence of rebel regions in the country's east, and a key question now is whether he will stop at that or try to move deeper into Ukraine.

      Putin signaled his readiness to up the ante in an hourlong address to the nation that cast Ukraine as an artificial construct, a US “puppet” that has “robbed” Russia of historical lands lost in the Soviet collapse. But at the same time, the Russian leader appeared to keep the door open for diplomacy if the West agrees to Moscow's security demands.

      Russia wants the US and its allies to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations from joining NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back alliance forces in Eastern Europe — demands the West has dismissed as nonstarters. On Tuesday, Putin offered a streamlined version of his top demands, saying that Ukraine should renounce its bid to join NATO, partially demilitarise and recognise Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

    • February 23, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Biggest global peace crisis in years: UN chief Antonio Guterres

      The United Nations chief says the world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years and is calling Russia's declaration of the so-called `independence' of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accusing Moscow of the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.

      Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday he is proud of the achievements of the UN's far-flung peacekeepers, but when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, as Russian forces have done, they are not impartial peacekeepers -- they are not peacekeepers at all as Moscow has called them.

      Guterres said Russia's unilateral actions also conflict with the UN Charter and are a death blow to the Minsk Agreements aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine. He called at this critical moment for an immediate cease-fire, de-escalation, restraint and reason, and a halt to actions or statements that would take this dangerous situation over the brink. He urged the international community to rally to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war without further bloodshed. And he reiterated that his good offices remain available in the search for a peaceful solution.

    • February 23, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion

      Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

      The United States, the European Union and Britain announced plans to target banks and elites while Germany halted a major gas pipeline project from Russia, which they say has amassed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow has denied planning an invasion.

      One of the worst security crises in Europe in decades is unfolding as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered soldiers into Donetsk and Luhansk to "keep the peace." Washington has dismissed that as "nonsense"

    • February 23, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Images show new deployment of military vehicles in Belarus

      Satellite images show a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus near the Ukraine border, a private U.S. company said on Tuesday. The images also showed a new field hospital and heavy equipment transporters in western Russia close to the border with Ukraine, according to Maxar Technologies.

    • February 23, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | How Western sanctions will target Russia

      The United States and its allies are coordinating new sanctions on Russia after Moscow recognised two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, officials said. Details have started to emerge on the steps taken or planned by the United States, European Union, Britain and other Western powers.

    • February 23, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Canada announces first round of economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis

      Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a first round of economic sanctions on Russia a day after Moscow recognised the Ukraine separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. The United States, the European Union, Germany and Britain also announced ways they will punish Russia financially as they fear a further incursion is to come, a move Moscow has consistently denied for months.

      The Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent "people's republics" after a pro-Moscow Ukrainian president was ousted in Kyiv. Trudeau said his government will ban Canadians from all financial dealings with the so-called "independent states" of Luhansk and Donetsk. Canada will also ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt, he added.

      The Canadian prime minister said his government will sanction members of the Russian parliament who voted for the decision to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. Canada will apply additional sanctions on two state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them, Trudeau said. Trudeau also said he was authorizing additional troops to the region.

