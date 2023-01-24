English
    Russia strongly supports reform of UN Security Council: Sergei Lavrov

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST
    Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

    Russia strongly supports the issue of reform at the UN Security Council to accommodate African, Asian and Latin American nations, the country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    Lavrov was addressing a media briefing after meeting with his South African counterpart, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, who hosted the Russian Minister for bilateral talks covering a range of issues.

    "We strongly support the additional seats for developing countries because it is the under-representation of Africa, Asia and Latin America which is the key problem of the (UN Security) Council today," Lavrov said, expressing support for pleas made on several occasions by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    He also said Russia 'cherished' the cooperation of South Africa at the G20.