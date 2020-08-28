Russia finally shares top secret video of 1961 Tsar Bomba nuke test

Russia recently released the test video of the world's most powerful atom bomb – the ‘Tsar Bomba’. The impact of the Russian nuclear bomb tested during the Cold War was 3,333 times stronger than that of the atom bomb dropped on Hiroshima during the second world war, reported the Pledge Times.

The video of the Tsar Bomba nuke test had been a top-secret until now, but the latest video of the world’s most powerful nuclear explosion gives full details of the blast. The 30-minute documentary of sorts was released on YouTube on August 20, by Russia’s Rostam State Atomic Energy Corporation.

The Tsar Bomba nuke test was carried out nearly six decades ago, on October 30, 1961, during the Cold War. The footage of the blast was released on the 75th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry -- Rostam.

The atom bomb built under the program izdeliye 202, was dropped by a Russian aircraft into the Arctic sea. The Russian Army had named the Tsar Bomba the RDS-220.

It was about 50 megatons and believed to be as powerful as 50 million tonnes of conventional explosives put together. The destructive capability of the nuclear bomb had earned it the moniker -- the weapon of destruction of the earth.

An atom bomb like this can prove catastrophic and turn an entire city into a pile of ash. If the atom bomb was to be dropped on Delhi, for example, it could trigger an earthquake of magnitude five on the Richter scale.