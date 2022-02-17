English
    Russia announces new military withdrawal from annexed Crimea

    Reacting to the Ukraine developments and mixed earnings news, Europe's top stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading Thursday

    AFP
    February 17, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    Russia announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula on Thursday, continuing a troop withdrawal that was met with scepticism from Ukraine's western allies.

    "Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by the nation's news agencies.

    State-run television showed columns of military hardware crossing a recently-constructed bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

    Thursday's announcement is the latest reported drawdown of a Russian military force estimated by the West to be more than 100,000 troops, which Washington had said could be preparing to invade.

    NATO, the United States and European leaders have denied, however, that there is any meaningful pullback of Russian troops and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's military personnel were actually rotating.

    Russia took control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind pro-Moscow separatists in fighting that broke out that year and has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

    Reacting to the Ukraine developments and mixed earnings news, Europe's top stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading Thursday. Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,418.70 points and the Paris CAC 40 grew 0.7 percent to 7,010.11. Outside the eurozone, London's FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,598.18 points.
    AFP
