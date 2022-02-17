English
    February 17, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Russian invasion of Ukraine can happen anytime now: White House

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki anticipated that an attack could take place at any time.

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | A Russian invasion of Ukraine can happen anytime now, the White House said Wednesday as President Joe Biden announced plans to dispatch Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Tony Blinken to attend the Munich conference to meet world leaders and unite them against Moscow.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki anticipated

    that an attack could take place at any time. "We are in the window where we believe an attack could come at any time, and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion," Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

    Also Read: West warns Russia is moving troops towards, not away from, Ukraine

    "We have talked about this a bit here, we've seen these tactics used in the past. Those could include but not be limited to the report you just referenced, claims of provocation in Donbass, false state media reports, which I think you should all, everybody should keep their eyes open and be aware of potentially fake videos and accusations about chemical weapons or accounts of attacks on Russian soldiers that have not actually occurred," she said. In response to a question, Psaki told the reporters that there could be a range of false flags and pretexts that would proceed to an invasion.

    "And again, we remain in that window."

    Both Harris and Blinken are now flying to Germany to attend the Munich security conference from February 18 to 20. "She will build on the President's and the national security team's intensive engagement with European allies and partners and continue to emphasize with our partners our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies, underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirm our shared interest in upholding the principles that have underpinned European peace and security," Psaki said.

    Also Read: How Russia uses sarcasm as weapon in Ukraine crisis

    "She'll be participating in the formal programme of the conference as well as engaging with allies and partners and meeting with leaders on the margins," the press secretary said.

    The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has plans to attack Ukraine but demanded that NATO never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and the military alliance roll back troop deployments in former Soviet bloc nations.

    "What the President expects, he expects and knows, given she is the first in the room and the last in the room, that she will continue to convey to the rest of the world, again, our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies, our commitment to defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and our commitment to putting in place severe economic consequences should Russia invade, she said.

    Also Read: Russian threat to Ukraine to remain critical in February, intelligence official says

    Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Blinken said the Russian troops remain massed in a very threatening way at the border. Of course, the door continues to be open to diplomacy, Psaki said.
    • February 17, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Janet Yellen acknowledges 'some global fallout' from any Russia sanctions

      US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says "some global fallout" would result if the West moves ahead with the punishing, coordinated sanctions threatened against Russia, should it attack Ukraine. If the penalties are imposed, "of course, we want the largest cost to fall on Russia," Yellen said in an interview. "But we recognize that there will be some global fallout from sanctions," she told AFP.

      Her comments echoed President Joe Biden's warning on Tuesday that an escalation of the conflict would not be "painless" for Americans.With Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine, Biden continues to work with US allies on a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but has repeatedly warned Moscow of the dire consequences it will face if it moves against its neighbor. Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday urged Moscow to take real steps to defuse tensions. 

    • February 17, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Russian threat to Ukraine to remain critical in February, intelligence official says

      Russian military exercises are at their peak stage and the risk of Russian aggression against Ukraine will remain high for the rest of February, a senior Western intelligence official said. The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Western intelligence had established that the greatest period of risk of conflict or an unintended military incident was at the present time.

      "We're in it now. I expect things to be really confusing and ambiguous for the next couple of weeks," the official said. Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing on Wednesday, after it announced the end to some military exercises on Tuesday. "We are at a peak period where the exercises that the Russians had announced are in their active phases," the official said, adding that Russia would likely fire ballistic missiles eastwards from Belarus as part of its drills over the next few months.

      "There are no credible signs at this point that there will be any kind of military de-escalation," the official said. Russia could now attack Ukraine "with essentially no, or little-to-no, warning," the official said. Western intelligence also pointed to Russia's ability to maintain the current forces in place for several more months if Russian President Vladimir Putin so wished, the official said. Russia has repeatedly said it has no plans to invade Ukraine and that it is carrying out military drills on its territory.

    • February 17, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | How Russia uses sarcasm as weapon in Ukraine crisis

      “Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.” That’s how a top Russian diplomat brushed off speculation in the West that Russia could invade neighboring Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, Feb. 16. As the U.S. and other NATO members warn of the potential for a devastating war, Russia is not countering with bombs or olive branches -- but with sarcasm.

      It’s a tool that officials in Moscow have long used to belittle their rivals and to deflect attention from actions seen as threatening to the West or Russia’s neighbors. Laconic quips dovetail with the Kremlin’s domestic agenda by making Russia and its all-powerful president look more cool-headed and clever than countries in the panicky, democratic West. As worries mushroomed that Wednesday could be the day President Vladimir Putin launches an invasion of Ukraine, Russian officials ridiculed them.

      In a Facebook post, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova asked the “mass media of disinformation” in the West “to reveal the schedule of our ‘invasions’ for the upcoming year. I’d like to plan my vacations.” “To the regret of many Western media, the war again failed to start,” Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday. “Fighting has erupted on their pages, but it has no relation to reality.”

      Ukrainians, meanwhile, have been living amid signs of a possible invasion for several weeks, with an estimated 150,000 Russian troops surrounding much of their country for military exercises. Russia said this week it was starting to pull back some troops, but Western military officials say there's no evidence of a serious withdrawal.

    • February 17, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | West warns Russia is moving troops towards, not away from, Ukraine

      Russia's military build-up near the Ukrainian border is continuing, the United States warned on Wednesday as Estonia said battle groups were approaching ahead of a likely attack to occupy "key terrain", despite Moscow's insistence of a pullback. There have been sightings of additional armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving towards Ukraine’s borders, Britain's defence intelligence chief Jim Hockenhull said in a rare public statement.

      World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Russia wants to stop Ukraine ever joining the NATO military alliance. Western nations have suggested arms control and confidence-building steps to defuse the standoff, which has prompted them to urge their citizens to leave Ukraine because an attack could come at any time. Russia denies it has any plans to invade. "There's what Russia says. And then there's what Russia does. And we haven't seen any pullback of its forces," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on MSNBC.

    • February 17, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Russia adds 7,000 more troops near Ukraine border: US official

      Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region. While a Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize as feared, the United States and its allies maintained that the threat is still strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability in the balance.

      Russia has massed more than 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, according to Western estimates. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled that he wants a peaceful path out of the crisis, and U.S. President Joe Biden promised that the U.S. would continue to give diplomacy “every chance,” but he struck a skeptical tone about Moscow’s intentions. Biden also insisted that Washington and its allies would not “sacrifice basic principles” respecting Ukraine sovereignty.

    • February 17, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US accuses Russia of deploying thousands more troops to Ukraine border

      The United States on Wednesday dismissed reports that Russia was withdrawing troops from Ukraine's border, instead accusing Moscow of sending more soldiers as fears of an invasion grow. Russia has increased its presence on the border with Ukraine by "as many as 7,000 troops," some of whom arrived Wednesday, said a senior White House official, slamming Moscow's announcement of a withdrawal as "false."

      "We continue to receive indications they could launch a false pretext at any moment to justify an invasion."  The official, who requested anonymity, added that while Moscow has said it wants to reach a diplomatic solution, its actions "indicate otherwise." Earlier Wednesday, the United States and NATO joined Ukraine in saying there was no sign of Russian troops withdrawing after military movements in occupied Crimea fueled reports that the crisis could be abating.

      Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky marked what he had declared "Day of Unity" by watching Ukrainian soldiers train with new Western-supplied anti-tank weapons near Rivne, west of the capital Kyiv. He also visited the frontline city of Mariupol, wearing a military-style olive green coat. "We are not afraid of anyone, of any enemies," Zelensky said on a day that Western intelligence had warned Moscow could choose to invade. "We will defend ourselves."

      Despite images on Russian state media that were said to show Moscow's forces winding up a major exercise in Crimea, Zelensky said there was no evidence of Russians pulling back. "We are seeing small rotations. I would not call these rotations the withdrawal of forces by Russia," he said in televised comments. "We see no change."

      In Rivne, missiles pounded practice targets, while in Kyiv hundreds of civilians marched in a stadium with an enormous national banner. Russia's huge build-up of troops, missiles and warships around Ukraine has been billed as Europe's worst security risk since the Cold War. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who hosted a meeting of alliance defense ministers in Brussels, also dismissed suggestions that the threat on Ukraine's border had diminished. "Moscow has made it clear that it is prepared to contest the fundamental principles that have underpinned our security for decades and to do so by using force," he said. "I regret to say that this is the new normal in Europe."

    • February 17, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

      India is committed to rules-based international order, the United States said Wednesday, hoping that New Delhi would stand by its side in case of an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine. During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne that included foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the United States, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said there was a discussion of Russia and Ukraine.

      "There was a strong consensus in that meeting that there needs to be a diplomatic -- a peaceful resolution to this. One of the core tenants of the Quad is to reinforce the rules based on international order," he said. "And that is a rules-based order that applies equally in the Indo-Pacific as it does in Europe as it does anywhere else. We know that our Indian partners are committed to that rules-based international order. There are any number of tenets in that order. One of them is that borders cannot be redrawn by force," Price said in response to a question.

      "That large countries cannot bully small countries. That only the people of a particular country can be in a position to choose their foreign policy, their partnerships, their alliances, their associations. Those are principles that apply equally in the Indo-Pacific as they do in Europe," he said in an apparent reference to the aggressive behaviour by China against its neighbours including India.

    • February 17, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

    • February 17, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

      Welcome to the LIVE blog of Russia-Ukraine conflict. We will bring you all the latest developments from the conflict.

