Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

RBS says 50 billion euros-plus of cross-border payments threatened by Brexit

RBS said it expected to be granted licences to be able to continue clearing the payments via its Frankfurt branch in time for Britain's departure on March 29, but it risked a significant hit if that did not happen.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The political turmoil surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union threatens Royal Bank of Scotland's ability to clear more than 50 billion euros ($56 billion) per day in cross-border payments, the bank said on Friday.

RBS said it expected to be granted licences to be able to continue clearing the payments via its Frankfurt branch in time for Britain's departure on March 29, but it risked a significant hit if that did not happen.

"Given the quantum of affected payments and lack of short-term contingency arrangements, in the event that such euro clearing capabilities were not in place in time for a Hard Brexit or as required in the future, it could have a material impact on the Group and its customers," the bank said.

Hard Brexit refers to Britain potentially leaving the EU without a withdrawal deal. The disclosure from RBS is one of the most detailed yet from a bank on the ways in which the British government's failure to secure such a deal is threatening a hit to the financial industry.

related news

Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a further defeat on her Brexit strategy on Thursday night, undermining her pledge to EU leaders to get a divorce deal approved if they grant her concessions.

If the deal is not passed in time for March 29, Britain risks crashing out of the bloc without the unrestricted access to its financial markets that have helped make London the continent's leading financial hub.

RBS said the ability to clear cross-border euro payments was also critical for its ability to manage euro-denominated central bank cash balances of around 23 billion euros.

RBS warned Brexit could hurt its ability to reduce costs this year, as the bank reported a better than expected profit for 2018.

 
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Brexit #Business #Economy #Royal Bank of Scotland #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.