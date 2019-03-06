App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 07:54 AM IST | Source: AP

Nissan ex-chair Carlos Ghosn says he is innocent, ready for defense

Jean-Yves Le Borgne, Ghosn's French lawyer, cautioned that prosecutors still had leeway to file new charges. Suspects in Japan are kept detained for months, especially those who insist on innocence like Ghosn. Some legal experts, including Hironaka, have criticized the system as "hostage justice," saying the long detentions tend to encourage false confessions.

AP @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn may leave detention as early as Wednesday, after a Tokyo court approved his release on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail, rejecting an appeal by prosecutors.

He said in a statement, "I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations." Ghosn's lawyer in Japan, Junichiro Hironaka, said the legal team offered conditions for his release, such as a surveillance camera at the doorway and a promise not to use the internet.

He is allowed to make voice calls, but he cannot travel abroad. The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

Jean-Yves Le Borgne, Ghosn's French lawyer, cautioned that prosecutors still had leeway to file new charges. Suspects in Japan are kept detained for months, especially those who insist on innocence like Ghosn. Some legal experts, including Hironaka, have criticized the system as "hostage justice," saying the long detentions tend to encourage false confessions.

related news

Prosecutors say suspects may tamper with evidence and shouldn't be released. Two previous requests for Ghosn to be released on bail were denied. Ghosn contends he is innocent of falsifying financial reports because the compensation he is alleged to have under-reported was never paid or decided upon.

The breach of trust allegations center on a temporary transfer of Ghosn's investment losses to Nissan's books that he says caused no losses to the automaker. The charge also points to payments to a Saudi businessman that he says were for legitimate services.

A date for his trial has not yet been set. Nissan Motor Co. declined comment on the criminal case but said an internal investigation had found unethical conduct.

Nissan has dismissed Ghosn as chairman, although he remains on the board, pending a decision at a shareholders' meeting. Ghosn's family has said that he has lost weight while in detention, and he looked thinner in his court appearance. Hironaka has said he is in good spirits.

Ghosn thanked his family and friends, who, he said, "stood by me throughout this terrible ordeal."
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 07:48 am

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Nissan #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

News18 Daybreak | SC Expected to Pass Order on Mediation in Ayodhya Ca ...

RRB Exam Candidate's High Score Sheet That Went Viral Online is Morphe ...

Kane Fires Tottenham Hotspur into Champions League Quarterfinals

Solari Pledges to Continue After Real Madrid Dumped Out of Champions L ...

Occultist Invited Home to 'Drive Away Poverty' Rapes Gurugram Woman

Delhi Cop Beaten Up, Uniform Torn for Trying to Stop DJ Playing Music

Man Detained in Tripura for Links with Bangladeshi Outfit Jamat-ul Muj ...

32-Year-old Indian-origin Dentist Murdered in Australia, Body Found in ...

Railway Stations to be Privatized for Better Passenger Facilities

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: End is nigh as Arya confronts danger ...

Indian Navy calls Pakistan's claim of thwarting submarine's attempt to ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Rising hopes on economic growth, low inflation likely to result in sal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

Kylie Jenner beats Mark Zuckerberg to become the world’s youngest se ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Janhvi Kapoor will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predi ...

Malang: Disha Patani flaunts her 8k coffee mug while Aditya Roy Kapur ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.