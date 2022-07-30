English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Millions found inside Sri Lankan President's House during uprising against Gotabaya Rajapaksa produced before court

    The protesters recovered 17.85 million Sri Lankan Rupees inside Gotabaya Rajapaksa's mansion which were later handed over to the police.

    July 30, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Sri Lankan police have produced before a court millions of rupees in cash found by anti-government protesters inside former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence after he fled the mansion following the mass uprising against his government three weeks ago.

    Hundreds of anti-government protesters on July 9 stormed the then president Rajapaksa’s residence in central Colombo’s high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as they demanded his resignation over the island nation’s worst economic crisis in recent memory.

    Amidst the unprecedented anti-government protests, Rajapaksa fled the country on July 13 to the Maldives and then to Singapore from where he emailed his resignation letter. The protesters recovered 17.85 million Sri Lankan Rupees inside his mansion which were later handed over to the police.

    The Superintendent of Police in charge of the Colombo Central Crimes Investigation Division handed over the money to Fort Magistrate’s Court on Friday as per its order made on Thursday, New First, an online portal, reported. Magistrate Thilina Gamage said there is reasonable suspicion as to why the officer in charge (OIC) of the Fort Police failed to produce the money for three weeks.

    The Magistrate also said that said the court was not aware of any special circumstances for the money originally given to the Fort Police, to be produced via a Special Police Unit from Slave Island. Magistrate ordered the Inspector General of Police to immediately investigate the delay in producing the money, and submit a report to the court.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Police Chief was ordered to appoint the Director of the Special Investigations Unit at the Police Headquarters for this purpose, and provide him with the necessary assistance.

    Sri Lanka has seen months of mass unrest over the worst economic crisis, with the government declaring bankruptcy in mid-April by refusing to honour its international debt. The previous Rajapaksa administration is accused of bungling the economic crisis.
    Tags: #economic crisis #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #Sri Lanka #Sri Lankan Ex-President
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 01:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.