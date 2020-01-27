App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Michael Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Kobe Bryant

In a statement, Jordan said that Bryant would be remembered as one of basketball's greatest players

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Michael Jordan (left) and Kobe Bryant (right) chatting during the 52nd NBA All-Star game in 2003. (Image: Reuters)
File image of Michael Jordan (left) and Kobe Bryant (right) chatting during the 52nd NBA All-Star game in 2003. (Image: Reuters)

Michael Jordan on January 26, mourned the death of Kobe Bryant, saying the Los Angeles Lakers icon was "like a little brother" to him.

In a statement, six-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Jordan said that Bryant would be remembered as one of basketball's greatest players.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died on January 26 along with seven other people when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed into a rugged hillside in suburban Los Angeles.

Close

"I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing," Jordan said, regarded by many as the greatest basketball player in history.

related news

"Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe - he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much.

"He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply - and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball."

Also read: A tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash goes viral

Bryant's death sparked an outpouring of tributes across basketball and throughout the world. Bryant won five NBA championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers and was the face of the franchise during his 20-year career.

He averaged 25 points during his career and twice led the NBA in scoring.

Bryant was an 18-times NBA All-Star who wore the jersey numbers 24 and 8 — both of which were retired by the Lakers — and continued the 'Showtime' tradition of the storied franchise that has been home to the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal.

The fourth-highest scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points, Bryant only gave up the third spot on the list on January 25 night to LeBron James.

Also read: Hours after his death, Kobe Bryant remembered at Grammy Awards

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 09:34 am

tags #basketball #Current Affairs #Kobe Bryant #United States #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.