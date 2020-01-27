Michael Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Kobe Bryant

File image of Michael Jordan (left) and Kobe Bryant (right) chatting during the 52nd NBA All-Star game in 2003. (Image: Reuters)

Michael Jordan on January 26, mourned the death of Kobe Bryant, saying the Los Angeles Lakers icon was "like a little brother" to him.

In a statement, six-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Jordan said that Bryant would be remembered as one of basketball's greatest players.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died on January 26 along with seven other people when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed into a rugged hillside in suburban Los Angeles.

"I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing," Jordan said, regarded by many as the greatest basketball player in history.

"Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe - he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much.

"He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply - and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball."

Bryant's death sparked an outpouring of tributes across basketball and throughout the world. Bryant won five NBA championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers and was the face of the franchise during his 20-year career.

He averaged 25 points during his career and twice led the NBA in scoring.

Bryant was an 18-times NBA All-Star who wore the jersey numbers 24 and 8 — both of which were retired by the Lakers — and continued the 'Showtime' tradition of the storied franchise that has been home to the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal.

The fourth-highest scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points, Bryant only gave up the third spot on the list on January 25 night to LeBron James.

