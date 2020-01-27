NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash: Report

NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant is dead, reports said.
NBA basketball icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, TMZ and other publications reported. An official confirmation is awaited.
He was 41.
Bryant died after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in a Los Angeles county in foggy weather.
Media reports added that others travelling with Bryant were also killed but did not ascertain their identities.
Bryant is counted among the greatest basketball players and played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In his last tweet, Bryant congratulated fellow Lakers player and basketball star LeBron James for overtaking him as the NBA's third-highest scorer.To be updated.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.