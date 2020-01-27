App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 02:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash: Report

NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant is dead, reports said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NBA basketball icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, TMZ and other publications reported. An official confirmation is awaited.

He was 41.

Bryant died after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in a Los Angeles county in foggy weather.

Close

Media reports added that others travelling with Bryant were also killed but did not ascertain their identities.

Bryant is counted among the greatest basketball players and played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his last tweet, Bryant congratulated fellow Lakers player and basketball star LeBron James for overtaking him as the NBA's third-highest scorer.

To be updated.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 01:45 am

tags #Kobe Bryant

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.