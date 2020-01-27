NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash: Report

NBA basketball icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, TMZ and other publications reported. An official confirmation is awaited.

He was 41.

Bryant died after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in a Los Angeles county in foggy weather.

Media reports added that others travelling with Bryant were also killed but did not ascertain their identities.

Bryant is counted among the greatest basketball players and played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his last tweet, Bryant congratulated fellow Lakers player and basketball star LeBron James for overtaking him as the NBA's third-highest scorer.