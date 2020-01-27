App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash goes viral

Bryant, who retired in 2016, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26. As the world mourns the death of the basketball player, a tweet predicting Bryant’s helicopter crash has gone viral.

On November 14, 2012, a Twitter user uploaded a tweet that read, “Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash.” The tweet has now gone viral after Bryant and eight other people, including his daughter, died in a helicopter crash.

Fans reacted harshly and criticised the twitter user, who goes by the username ‘Noso’, asking him to delete the tweet. 

Another tweet that is going viral shows Bryant present at an accident site earlier this month comforting victims while redirecting traffic until emergency services arrive.

Bryant, who retired in 2016, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Grammy awards began with a tribute to Bryant.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) released a statement expressing grief over Bryant's sudden death.
The Dallas Mavericks announced it will retire jersey number 24 in honour of Bryant.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 09:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #Kobe Bryant #world

