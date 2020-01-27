A tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash goes viral

Bryant, who retired in 2016, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26. As the world mourns the death of the basketball player, a tweet predicting Bryant’s helicopter crash has gone viral.
On November 14, 2012, a Twitter user uploaded a tweet that read, “Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash.” The tweet has now gone viral after Bryant and eight other people, including his daughter, died in a helicopter crash.Fans reacted harshly and criticised the twitter user, who goes by the username ‘Noso’, asking him to delete the tweet.
Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash
— .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012
Another tweet that is going viral shows Bryant present at an accident site earlier this month comforting victims while redirecting traffic until emergency services arrive.
A month ago in Newport Beach Kobe witnessed a major accident and stayed to comfort victims and redirect traffic until help arrived
Mamba Mentality, forever #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/wewykSn5J0— Boosky (@sheabooskyy) January 26, 2020
Bryant, who retired in 2016, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Grammy awards began with a tribute to Bryant.The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) released a statement expressing grief over Bryant's sudden death.
The Dallas Mavericks announced it will retire jersey number 24 in honour of Bryant.
NBPA Statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/iWDBcV7c2N
— NBPA (@TheNBPA) January 26, 2020