A tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash goes viral

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26. As the world mourns the death of the basketball player, a tweet predicting Bryant’s helicopter crash has gone viral.

On November 14, 2012, a Twitter user uploaded a tweet that read, “Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash.” The tweet has now gone viral after Bryant and eight other people, including his daughter, died in a helicopter crash.



Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash

— .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

Fans reacted harshly and criticised the twitter user, who goes by the username ‘Noso’, asking him to delete the tweet.

Another tweet that is going viral shows Bryant present at an accident site earlier this month comforting victims while redirecting traffic until emergency services arrive.



A month ago in Newport Beach Kobe witnessed a major accident and stayed to comfort victims and redirect traffic until help arrived Mamba Mentality, forever #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/wewykSn5J0 — Boosky (@sheabooskyy) January 26, 2020



Bryant, who retired in 2016, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Grammy awards began with a tribute to Bryant.