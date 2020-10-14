172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|malala-yousafzais-sassy-response-to-twitter-users-thirst-traps-goes-viral-5963911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Malala Yousafzai’s sassy response to Twitter user’s ‘thirst traps’ goes viral

Pakistani musician Sharjeel had tweeted: “Thinking about the time my friend went to Oxford for an exchange programme, met Malala Yousafzai, and showed her my thirst traps on Instagram, to which she said ‘I’m not impressed by appearances’.”

Moneycontrol News

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai’s sassy comeback to a Pakistani singer’s tweet on how his 'thirst traps' could not impress her has gone viral. Thirst traps are social media posts that are aimed at sexually attracting a user.

Pakistani musician Sharjeel had tweeted:

To this, Malala had responded saying: 

related news

The savage response had the Twitter followers of the youngest Nobel Prize recipient smitten. The post has earned more than two lakh likes and over 16,000 retweets.





The 21-year-old independent musician from Pakistan later thanked Malala for 'curving' him and 'blowing this up'.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Malala Yousafzai #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.