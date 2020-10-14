Malala Yousafzai’s sassy response to Twitter user’s ‘thirst traps’ goes viral

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai’s sassy comeback to a Pakistani singer’s tweet on how his 'thirst traps' could not impress her has gone viral. Thirst traps are social media posts that are aimed at sexually attracting a user.



thinking about the time my friend went to oxford for an exchange program, met malala yousafzai, and showed her my thirst traps on instagram, to which she said “i’m not impressed by appearances”

— sharjeel (@sharjeelmusic_) October 12, 2020

Pakistani musician Sharjeel had tweeted:

To this, Malala had responded saying:



Malala after this tweet pic.twitter.com/E8y3jF2kHs

— Crackati (@Crackati) October 13, 2020

The savage response had the Twitter followers of the youngest Nobel Prize recipient smitten. The post has earned more than two lakh likes and over 16,000 retweets.



You managed to gather him, compliment him, and make him Twitter famous in like 5 words. While also reminding us not to be superficial. That's Goddess level right there. — But, whatever... (@CallMeDSharp) October 13, 2020





Thank you for putting men in their place, second day in a row. inspirational queen

— ماہم (@lightermachis) October 13, 2020

The 21-year-old independent musician from Pakistan later thanked Malala for 'curving' him and 'blowing this up'.