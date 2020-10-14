Malala Yousafzai’s sassy response to Twitter user’s ‘thirst traps’ goes viral

Pakistani musician Sharjeel had tweeted: “Thinking about the time my friend went to Oxford for an exchange programme, met Malala Yousafzai, and showed her my thirst traps on Instagram, to which she said ‘I’m not impressed by appearances’.”
Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai’s sassy comeback to a Pakistani singer’s tweet on how his 'thirst traps' could not impress her has gone viral. Thirst traps are social media posts that are aimed at sexually attracting a user.Pakistani musician Sharjeel had tweeted:
thinking about the time my friend went to oxford for an exchange program, met malala yousafzai, and showed her my thirst traps on instagram, to which she said “i’m not impressed by appearances”
— sharjeel (@sharjeelmusic_) October 12, 2020
To this, Malala had responded saying:
It is what it is https://t.co/dJ3eFcnDjx— Malala (@Malala) October 13, 2020
Malala after this tweet pic.twitter.com/E8y3jF2kHs
— Crackati (@Crackati) October 13, 2020
October 13, 2020
murdered pic.twitter.com/CdSDwcC50o
— A (@zsadb) October 13, 2020
You managed to gather him, compliment him, and make him Twitter famous in like 5 words. While also reminding us not to be superficial. That's Goddess level right there.— But, whatever... (@CallMeDSharp) October 13, 2020
Thank you for putting men in their place, second day in a row. inspirational queen
— ماہم (@lightermachis) October 13, 2020
The 21-year-old independent musician from Pakistan later thanked Malala for 'curving' him and 'blowing this up'.
im an independent musician from Pakistan! listen to my music, link in bio
i love you @Malala (for curving me and blowing this up)— sharjeel (@sharjeelmusic_) October 13, 2020