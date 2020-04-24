App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Donald Trump's remarks

Trump said researchers should try to apply their findings to coronavirus patients by inserting light or disinfectant into their bodies.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after US President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients' bodies.

"Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said.



"Is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside, or almost a cleaning?" he said. "It would be interesting to check that."

related news

Reckitt said due to recent speculation and social media activity, it had been asked whether internal usage of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 05:15 pm

