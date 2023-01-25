English
    Jeremy Grantham warns of a 17% plunge in the S&P 500 this year

    In fact, the 84-year-old money manager calculated that the value of the S&P 500 at the end of the year should be about 3,200, he says in a paper out Tuesday.

    Bloomberg
    January 25, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
    Jeremy Grantham Photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

    The popping of the bubble in US stocks is far from over and investors shouldn’t get too excited about a strong start to the year for the market, warns Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO.

    In fact, the 84-year-old money manager calculated that the value of the S&P 500 at the end of the year should be about 3,200, he says in a paper out Tuesday. That would equal an almost 17% full-year drop and a 20% decline for the year from current levels. Grantham believes the index is likely to spend some time below that level during 2023, including around 3,000.

    “The range of problems is greater than it usually is — maybe as great as I’ve ever seen,” Grantham said in an interview from Boston.

    “There are more things that can go wrong than there are that can go right,” he added. “There’s a definite chance that things could go wrong and that we could have basically the system start to go completely wrong on a global basis.”