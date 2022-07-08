Shinzo Abe, former Japan PM, dies hours after being shot at election rally

(File image: Kyodo News via AP)

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died, the country's public media agency NHK World reported on July 8, hours after he was shot at an election rally.

The gun bullets had "penetrated his heart", officials of the Nara Medical University hospital, where he was rushed to following the attack, were reported as saying by NHK World in a press briefing following Abe's demise.

Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered "major damage to his heart" in addition to "two neck wounds that damaged an artery", causing extensive bleeding, the Associated Press reported.

He was in a state of cardio and pulmonary arrest when he arrived at the hospital 12:20 pm (local time) and never regained his vital signs, Fukushima reportedly said, further noting that "he unfortunately died at 5:03 pm".

Abe was "shot at from close range", NHK World reported hospital officials as saying in the press briefing. There were "no vital signs when he reached hospital", they reportedly added.

The bullet that struck Abe's heart "could not be extricated", the officials claimed, as per the local media reports.

The assailant had fired at Abe from behind, while he was delivering a speech outside a train station in the western city of Nara at around 11:30 am (02:30 GMT), officials had said earlier in the day.

The attacker was identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, a former military person in his 40s. He has been jailed for attempt to murder. During interrogation, he told officials that he was "dissatisfied with Abe" and wanted to kill him, news agency Reuters reported.

Abe, 67, who campaigning for elections to Japan parliament's upper house. Reports claimed that he had collapsed following the attack, and was seen bleeding from his neck.

A fire department official had said Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital.

It was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese premier since the days of prewar militarism in the 1930s.

Speaking before Abe's death was announced, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting in the "strongest terms" while Japanese people and world leaders expressed shock at the violence in a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

"This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections - the very foundation of our democracy - and is absolutely unforgivable," said Kishida, struggling to keep his emotions in check.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He was in office for one year in 2012 and then again from 2012 to 2020. He had resigned due to health reasons.

World leaders expressed outrage over the attack on Abe and marked their sorrow over Abe's death.

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," Modi added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)